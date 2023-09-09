Guide to change FOV in Starfield without mods

If you’re on PC, you can change your FOV in Starfield without using any mods. Unfortunately, this only works for the PC version of the game. Xbox users won’t find anything helpful when it comes to adjusting this facet of the game without using mods. Mods aren’t available on the Xbox platform yet, but they will be at some point in the future. For now, console players will simply have to wait.

Thankfully, there’s a way to resolve this issue if you don’t care to use mods on your PC version of the game. If you want to adjust the FOV, it will only take some time and experimentation. We’ll go over exactly what you need to know about this important setting as you explore the cosmos.

What is FOV in Starfield?

What you can and cannot see is affected by Field of Vision (Image via Bethesda)

FOV is the abbreviation for Field of View (or Field of Vision). Whether you play Modern Warfare 2 or any other game, it affects what you can see on the screen at one time. Some games offer a more realistic field of view, restricting what you can see at one time. Other games will allow you to adjust this to see incoming threats with more ease.

This game’s default field of view depends on what mode you’re in. In the First Person view, it’s 85, and in Third Person, it's 70. Changing these is very easy without mods if you’d like, but it’s likely going to take some experimentation.

How to change FOV in Starfield?

Your numbers will vary, but your screen will look like this (Image via Sportskeeda)

It’s quite easy to change your FOV in the game if you follow the instructions below. You’ll likely have to adjust the figures a few times to get the field of view exactly how you like it. After you’ve made the initial file, just go back to the second and third line and adjust the number you previously put in, to change the setting.

Steps to take

Open “File Explorer” on your PC

Open Documents -> My Games -> Starfield

Click “View,” then “Show,” and ensure “File Name Extensions” is checked

Right-click on the empty space on the screen, select “New,” and then “New Text Document”

Name this file “StarfieldCustom.ini” - when you hit enter, it should read “StarfieldCustom.ini.txt”

Rename the file, and remove the “.txt” - when the PC asks if you’re sure, click yes

Open the StarfieldCustom.ini file

Type the following on the first line: [Camera]

Type the following on the second line: fFPWorldFOV=x

Type the following on the third line: fTPWorldFOV=x

Replace the x for either the first or second (First and Third person, respectively) with the number of your choice

It’s recommended to have a number slightly under 100 for a zoomed-out but clear view

Save the file when you’re happy with the view, and close the file

Close File Explorer and launch Starfield

Load the game and check the new Field of View

You can also likely adjust this via mods, but if you don’t want to mess with those, the above is a nice, simple way that anyone on the PC version of the game can adjust their vision until it’s exactly how they want it.

Bethesda's latest action RPG has become quite popular across PC and Xbox platforms. We recently reviewed the game in great detail, and you can find that right here.