Bethesda’s newest space-trotting RPG, Starfield, has received a fair bit of criticism regarding its lack of upscaling techniques. While the game does come out of the box with FSR 2, the absence of both DLSS and XeSS solutions has left a lot to be desired in terms of visual quality. To address this issue, modders have already put in work, with a notable example being the “Starfield Upscaler,” which replaces FSR 2 with XeSS or DLSS.

Unfortunately, none of these mods have managed to include DLSS 3, save for the one by PureDark. In an interesting turn of events, PureDark has opted to add a digital rights management (DRM) solution to his mod, effectively locking it behind a paywall.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Starfield DLSS 3 Frame Generation mod by PureDark locked behind a Patreon sub

PureDark's Patreon page (Image via Patreon)

While a free Starfield Upscaler mod exists by PureDark, it is only limited to DLSS 2. The DLSS 3 mod, complete with Frame Generation techniques, is only accessible via a Patreon sub. Readers will have to enter the "Supporter" tier and pay a $5 monthly fee to gain access to the Upscaler FG Beta builds.

Once the mod is installed, they will have to "authenticate" it once to enable it, after which it will be permanently accessible regardless of subscription status.

DLSS 3 mod gets cracked hours after release

The addition of a DRM solution to a mod has caused quite an uproar in the community, with many deeming it "against the spirit of modding." Mods have historically been free to download, and the paid mod has brought the attention of the cs.rin.ru (Steam Underground Community) members.

User Seeburschbanause has managed to crack the mod within hours of its release, making it available to non-Patreon subscribers as well. The user has gone on to comment :

"Looks like we came to the age of DRM’d mods…"

Charging for mods is a slippery slope, especially when they leverage technologies such as DLSS that are technically properties of Nvidia.

An alternative, free DLSS 3 mod has been released

LukeFZ564's mod page on Nexusmods (Image via Nexusmods)

Players looking for a free solution need to look no further than Nexusmods itself. Modder LukeFZ564 has managed to create a DLSS 3 mod for Starfield that includes the newest Frame Generation techniques - free of charge.

Head to the link here to find the mod page. Keep in mind that you will require a Nexusmods account to download the file.

DLSS 3 Frame Generation requires a 4000 series Nvidia GPU.

The mod is in active development and is compatible with both PC and Xbox Game Pass versions.

For more news and updates on Starfield, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.