Does Starfield have DLSS? Possibility and workaround explored

Starfield, Bethesda's latest foray into space exploration simulation, has officially launched, capturing the attention of gamers and industry experts alike. As players prepare to embark on interstellar adventures, a critical question emerges: does the title offer DLSS support? This query is central to discussions about the game's performance and accessibility, especially for those with less powerful hardware.

DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, has become a significant talking point in the gaming community. Developed by Nvidia, this technology aims to improve game performance, particularly for systems that struggle with higher graphical demands. Its absence or inclusion in a high-profile release like Starfield can influence public perception and even sales. So, is DLSS part of Starfield's technical arsenal? The answer is nuanced, warranting a deeper dive into the topic.

Availability of DLSS in Starfield

The straightforward answer is no, Starfield does not support Nvidia's DLSS technology at launch. This might come as a disappointment to those who own Nvidia graphics cards and were hoping to take advantage of DLSS to boost their gaming experience.

Bethesda has partnered with AMD for the PC version of the game, which may be the reason behind the absence of DLSS support in Starfield. On the upside, AMD has its own upscaling technology, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), which the game will utilize.

Future Possibilities

While DLSS is not available at the moment, there's a possibility it may be implemented in the future. Bethesda has not ruled out the addition of DLSS, and given the technology's popularity, it wouldn't be surprising to see it added in a future update.

What is DLSS?

For those unfamiliar with DLSS, the acronym stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling. This technology is designed to help games run smoothly, especially on systems with lower graphics capabilities. It operates using dedicated AI accelerators known as Tensor Cores to improve game performance.

DLSS uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to upscale the resolution of images without the heavy computational load involved in producing them. Essentially, it allows for better performance and visual quality, making it a sought-after feature in modern games.

Workarounds for DLSS

Even though Starfield doesn't natively support DLSS, modders in the gaming community have found a way to enable DLSS in the game even before its official launch day. A mod known as the "Starfield Upscaler" allows you to take advantage of DLSS, regardless of the graphics card you're using.

How to use the Starfield Upscaler mod

If you're itching to get DLSS functionality in the game, there's a workaround. The Upscaler mod allows you to enable DLSS in the game. Here's a brief guide on how to install and use the mod:

Extract the mod to the game's root folder. Install the Upscaler Base Plugin and place the PDPerfPlugin.dll into the mods/UpscalerBasePlugin folder. Download nvngx_dlss.dll or libxess.dll and place them in the same folder. Press END in-game to open the upscaler menu, where you can select DLSS or XeSS. Enable FSR2 in the game's settings as this mod replaces FSR2 with DLSS/XeSS.

Note: DLSS is only supported by RTX cards. If you're using a different GPU, you can try XeSS, although it may not offer better performance than FSR2.

While the mod offers a workaround, it's essential to note that using third-party modifications can sometimes lead to issues such as game crashes or even bans. Always proceed with caution and at your own risk when using mods.

Bethesda's latest offering may not have launched with DLSS support, but that doesn't mean you're entirely out of options. With workarounds like the Upscaler mod, you can still enjoy the benefits of DLSS while exploring the cosmos. Whether or not the developer will add native DLSS support in the future remains to be seen, but for now, the gaming community has shown its ability to adapt and innovate.