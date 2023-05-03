Why Star Wars Jedi Survivor's upcoming DLSS mod might be a necessity for your playthrough

Respawn Entertainment's action-adventure offering, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, is easily one of the best video game adaptations of the sci-fi series to date. However, the title's launch has not been as joyous an occasion as many might've hoped. While the game offers an enjoyable experience on current-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the PC performance is anything but.

Plagued with a litany of bugs, performance issues, and technical shortcomings, Star Wars Jedi Survivor has become one of the best examples of how not to port a game to PC. One of the most glaring issues players are somewhat dumbfounded by is the lack of Nvidia DLSS support.

The PC version does feature AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR2), but the lack of Nvidia's premium upscaling solution is puzzling for many PC players. This is especially true given the game is built on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4, which has native support for DLSS 3. Fortunately, those who want to try out DLSS in Star Wars Jedi Survivor do not need to wait much longer.

Thanks to a DLSS mod for the game, players will soon be able to drastically boost performance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor without having to compromise on visual clarity. While the mod is still being worked on, it does have a lot of potential, especially if Respawn Entertainment does not end up adding native support for DLSS in the game.

DLSS mod drastically improves performance and helps maintain a steady frame time in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's PC version

The DLSS mod for Star Wars Jedi Survivor comes courtesy of PureDark. The modder also has a dedicated YouTube channel, where he has showcased the capabilities of his creation and how it massively improves the game's frame rates without causing any visual degradation.

Although Respawn Entertainment has implemented FSR2 to help players maintain a steady frame time, the upscaling tech does more harm than good.

Using FSR2, even in the "Quality" preset, massively hampers the output image in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, even without much performance gain. Many players consider this to be a bug or error with the game's implementation of FSR since AMD's upscaling tech is usually on par with DLSS when it comes to upscaling lower internal resolution.

Unlike the in-game upscaling tech, PureDark's DLSS3 mod boosts the game's overall framerate without any noticeable image breakup or distortion. It should be noted that the mod uses DLSSG instead of native DLSS3 (replacing FSR2) due to the restrictions put in place by the anti-piracy DRM - Denuvo in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's PC version.

While the mod is yet to be made public, it could be a game-changer for players with Nvidia's 40-series cards.

DLSS is available as an option on every Nvidia RTX GPU, i.e., the 20-series, 30-series, and 40-series. However, DLSS3 is exclusive to the latest generation of Nvidia GPUs, which somewhat limits the potential userbase for the mod.

The DLSS3 mod essentially boosts framerates from a measly 30-40 fps average to a rather consistent 90 fps.

However, if you have the Nvidia 4080, 4090, or even the recently released 4070, you should definitely give this mod a try once it's made available.

While there is still a chance that Respawn Entertainment might eventually add native support for DLSS3, the developer is yet to confirm anything on this matter. Given the current situation of Star Wars Jedi Survivor's PC port, this mod is a godsend for Nvidia RTX 40-series owners.

