"Starting striker right here" - Twitch streamer Jynxzi requests the Sidemen to include him in the Charity Match 2023, fans react

Twitch streamer Nick Stewart or Jynxzi, has publicly called out the popular UK-based YouTube group Sidemen, expressing his desire to participate in the upcoming Charity Match 2023. Presently, Nick is the most subscribed Twitch streamer, boasting over 112K subs, a significant lead of over 30K subs ahead of the second most subscribed streamer, Kai Cenat.

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is among the most prominent YouTube events of the year and is set to feature notable figures like Jimmy "MrBeast," Darren "IShowSpeed," and Felix "xQc." In response to a fan urging him to play in the event, Jynxzi said:

"Starting striker right here"

Expand Tweet

Who is Jynxzi? Twitch streamer wants to play as a striker in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Jynxzi has been generating considerable buzz within the streaming community due to his ascent in the ranks, securing the position of the most subscribed streamer on Twitch. This has led to widespread coverage, particularly because Kai Cenat, who had held that position for several months, has now been dethroned.

At the age of 21, Nick has gained significant recognition for his live-streamed content, notably focusing on games such as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and NBA 2K. At the moment, his Twitch account boasts over two million followers, and he has also accumulated an impressive count of 927K subscribers on YouTube.

In a recent update on his Snapchat story, he shared a fan's question:

"You need to play in the Sidemen Charity Match."

The streamer then responded with his proposal to play as a striker in the event:

"My brother, I've been wanting to play in the Sidemen Charity Match since last year (2022). All they got to do is stop Drak-ing me and get me on the line-up. Starting striker right here (pointing to himself)."

As of now, the Sidemen have not yet issued a response to his appeal.

What did the fans say?

The clip of the streamer wanting to play in the upcoming event was quickly shared across Twitter by several pages. Here are some notable reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Sidemen Charity Match is scheduled to be live-streamed on September 9 at the London Stadium, which serves as the home ground for Premier League side West Ham United. The complete lineup for the teams will be gradually announced on their official Twitter page.