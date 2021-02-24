State of Play to return Thursday, February 25, with new game announcements

The Sony PlayStation continues to dominate the console market with the massively successful PS4 and the new PS5. Brand-new game announcements are always met with a tonne of excitement, but the guesswork and speculation ahead of one is even more interesting to gamers.

The PS5 has gotten off to a good start, as-much-as one could have asked for in the midst of a pandemic. The PS5 game library looks decent so far despite the shortage of stocks, the problematic scalper-presence, and drift issues with the Dualsense. But it is going to get even better shortly.

According to the PlayStation blog, State of Play returns this Thursday, the 25th of February. It will include new game announcements and updates on third-party and indie titles from the June PS5 Showcase.

State of Play returns this Thursday! Tune in live at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET to see updates and deep dives for games coming to PS4 and PS5.



Full details: https://t.co/qMFCMCuIGU pic.twitter.com/NjwB40YlU1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2021

The State of Play stream begins on February 25 on 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 p.m. GMT/ 3:30 a.m. (Friday) IST.

Historically, gamers have been satisfied with Sony's State of Play as it includes a decent mix of indie and AAA titles for the PlayStation. Fans can tune into the official PlayStation live stream on Twitch and YouTube.

The PS5 game library is already looking stacked, with enough third-party and first-party titles announced, and more are soon to follow. Big third-party releases such as Far Cry 6 are still in the distance and will pop up in Thursday's State of Play.

🤞🙃 https://t.co/S2jtTgXuvF — Cory Barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) February 23, 2021

Perhaps it is wishful thinking, but fans could definitely use some love from Santa Monica Studios in the form of some kind of announcement for the God of War Sequel, which, reportedly, game director Cory Barlog has never heard of.

The PS5 is definitely the most exciting console on the market right now and fans cannot wait to see what Sony has to offer come Thursday.