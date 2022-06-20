Steam Summer Sale (June 2022) promo hints at upcoming discounts: Cyberpunk 2077, It Takes Two, Monster Hunter Rise, and more

The Steam Summer Sale is set to go live in just a few days and is expected to feature big discounts on some of the biggest AAA and Indie titles on the platform.

Every year, the Summer Sale features a new theme that the entire discount period is set around. Last year, the event boasted fourteen themed ages that featured the theme of “micro-adventures.” The themes could be joined together to make a “fate-forged bridge,” with each category containing a set number, genre, and theme of games.

Valve has also uploaded a Steam Summer Sale promo that features some of the games that fans can perhaps expect from the upcoming discount period. While Valve has not officially released any statement regarding the titles in the Summer Sale, the promo does a great job of hinting at some of the types and genres of games that users can expect.

Many big-name AAA and Indie titles were showcased in the promo, and it will be quite interesting to see the theme that the developers go for this time and the games that will ultimately go on sale.

Steam Summer Sale: Games to look out for, start time, and end date

As per the Steam Summer Sale promo by Valve, here are some of the games that were featured. Fans can expect these titles to be on sale when the period finally kicks off:

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Elder Scrolls Online

Cyberpunk 2077

Sims 4

Forza Horizon 5

RUST

Apex Legends

Monster Hunter Rise

FIFA 22

Red Dead Redemption 2

Lego: Star Wars Skywalker Saga

Naraka: Bladepoint

It Takes Two

There were an exciting number of big games shown in the promo, and it’s highly likely that Valve will be putting them on a significantly discounted rate when the Summer Sale is live.

The Steam Summer Sale is officially set to go live on June 23, 2022, and will begin at 10 a.m. PT or 6 p.m. BST.

The discount period will last for two weeks, ending on July 7, 2022. It will be one of the biggest video game discount periods on the platform, and gamers will be able to see some of the titles on their wishlist at a significantly discounted rate.

