Steam Winter Sale 2022: Get Marvel's Midnight Suns at a historic low as game gets surprise discount

When the Steam Winter Sale 2022 commenced on December 22, Marvel's Midnight Suns was not initially part of the deal. The game was only released recently on December 1, so gamers weren't expecting to see it at a discount during the holiday season.

However, a special promotion began earlier last night, and PC gamers now have a chance to get the new game while making big savings.

Marvel's Midnight Suns comes in three different editions, each available at separate price points. The price difference is due to the additional content offered, and the more expensive editions come with some exclusive in-game items.

All three editions are now part of the Steam Winter Sale 2022, and the offers have arrived right at the end of the holiday season's festivities.

Marvel's Midnight Suns gets a discount for the first time on PC during Steam Winter Sale 2022

The Standard Edition of Marvel's Midnight Suns usually costs $59.99. The Digital+ Edition contains more items and sells for $79.99. There's also the Legendary Edition, which includes the Season Pass and a huge amount of extra content. However, the extra content comes at a price, and the Legendary Edition costs $99.99.

Thanks to the surprise promotion as part of the Steam Winter Sale 2022, buyers can now enjoy a 33% discount on all three editions of the game. The Standard Edition of Marvel's Midnight Suns can be acquired for a little over $40, Digital+ will cost around $53.59, and the Legendary Edition can be acquired for $66.99 during the sale.

Although the Steam Winter Sale 2022 ends on January 5, interested buyers don't need to rush with their purchase. The discount from 2K will continue until January 16, so buyers will have more than ten days to decide if they want to get the game.

This is an incredible and unexpected offer on a game that has fared well since its release. Although it wasn't a perfect release, the overall reception on Steam is mostly positive. The discount during the Winter Sale 2022 marks the first time that the price of the game has dropped on Steam since its release.

Those interested in buying Marvel's Midnight Suns should definitely take advantage of the offer during the Steam Winter Sale since the game probably won't get a similar discount anytime soon. Additionally, console users can purchase the game at a lower price as well, with several retailers offering discounts on the PS5/Xbox Series XlS versions.

