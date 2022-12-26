5 best Steam Winter Sale deals under $20

The Steam Winter Sale is underway. Like every year, the games are seeing huge discounts, making this a great time for gamers to buy their wish-listed titles at reasonable prices.

From fast-paced first-person shooters to survival horror, Steam has plenty of offerings for every genre and budget. The platform is currently giving away games at discounts of up to 90%. This article will mention some fan-favorite titles that can now be acquired for less than $20 during the Steam Winter Sale.

Amazing games to get under $20 during Steam Winter Sale 2022

1) Resident Evil Village

Price: $19.99 / ₹1,199

$19.99 / ₹1,199 Discount: 50%

Resident Evil Village is a survival horror title developed and published by Capcom. The game takes place three years after Resident Evil Biohazard's events and is a sequel to this title.

The Capcom offering is set in a rural village in Eastern Europe, where Lady Dimitrescu, a tall vampire-like being with immense power, rules the area. Players must explore the region, fight off dangerous enemies, and uncover secrets as well as truths about the village.

The game features a mix of both classic horror and action elements. Players have access to a variety of things that can be used to take out enemies, including guns, explosives, and melee weapons. Additionally, there are puzzles to solve.

The game was released last year. 2022's Steam Winter Sale makes now a great time to experience the horror offering.

2) Detroit Become Human

Price: $19.99 / ₹949

$19.99 / ₹949 Discount: 50%

Detroit Become Human is an adventure game developed by Quantic Dream and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It is set in Detroit and follows the story of three characters, Connor, Kara, and Markus.

The game offers a futuristic world depicting the year 2038, where androids are common and have become a major part of society. The title features a unique choice-based gameplay system, allowing the player to make decisions that affect the story's outcome. This can lead to a number of different endings. The choices made by the player also pave the way for varied conversations and interactions with other characters.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

Price: $19.79 / ₹1,055

$19.79 / ₹1,055 Discount: 67%

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a western-themed action-adventure video game developed and published by Rockstar Games. It is the prequel to Red Dead Redemption.

The game is set in 1899 as a fictionalized version of the American frontier. It follows the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and his gang as they try to survive in a rapidly changing world.

Gamers play as Arthur, exploring the open world while they complete missions, engage in combat, hunt animals, interact with non-playable characters, and enjoy the title's epic story. The game also features online multiplayer, which one can enjoy with their friends.

4) Horizon Zero Dawn

Price: $16.49 / ₹1,088

$16.49 / ₹1,088 Discount: 67%

Horizon Zero Dawn is an action role-playing game developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Set in a post-apocalyptic world in the 31st century, where Machines dominate the world, players take control of Aloy. She is a hunter and archer.

Players can explore the post-apocalyptic open world to hunt down the Machines, complete quests, and interact with various characters in the game's world. The game features a variety of weapons to take out adversaries, including bows, arrows, spears, and slingshots.

5) It Takes Two

Price: $15.99 / ₹879

$15.99 / ₹879 Discount: 60%

It Takes Two is a puzzle-platform video game developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts. The game follows Cody and May, two characters who get turned into dolls by a magical book. To regain their original forms, they must journey through a series of obstacles and work together to overcome them.

The game features cooperative gameplay, which allows two players to control the characters and work together to progress through the title's chapters. This offering has a variety of levels, each one introducing new mechanics, puzzles, and enemies. It Takes Two also features a narrative where the characters engage in conversations that reveal more details about the story.

These games are the best picks available for less than $20 during this year's Steam Winter Sale. The sale ends on January 5.

