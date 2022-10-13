"Stick to Val"- Shroud gets roasted by his teammate during an Overwatch 2 stream

E-Sports veteran and streamer Michael "Shroud" was comically roasted by his own teammate during the former's Overwatch 2 stream on Twitch. It is safe to say that Shroud picks up skills in any game that he plays. Starting from his days as a professional CS: GO player to his streaming days as a PUBG player, the Canadian streamer never seemed to miss his target.

However, his latest gaming venture, Overwatch 2, which was released earlier this month, seems to have eluded him so far. Or at least, that's what his teammate thought. During his latest stream, the 28-year-old was trolled by an ally who said:

"Shroud I love you, but stick to Val"

Shroud tries his hands on Overwatch 2, gets trolled

It appears that Shroud's Overwatch 2 experience has not started on a good note. In a stream uploaded to his channel yesterday, the former CS: GO pro did not have the best of times after being killed by an on-rushing enemy, resulting in his team losing. After being knocked down, he exclaimed:

"What? No way! Oh my god what a f**king way to lose."

This was soon followed by his partner roasting him while on stream. A dumbfounded Michael responded by saying:

"What the hell! That's toxic! That's f**ked up!"

(Timestamp: 1:22:01)

Regardless of the loss, the Canadian's underlying numbers were not disastrous by any stretch. The post-match scorecard showed that Michael managed to get 19 eliminations coupled with a respectable four assists. Overall, he dealt a total of 9,193 damage to his opponents. He was also the second highest fragger from his team.

Judging by the numbers, his performance in only his third Overwatch 2 stream was not as poor as it was made to be. Knowing Shroud, he will likely bounce back and quickly become among the top players in the Overwatch 2 scene.

Fans react to the streamer getting roasted

Fans were naturally taken aback at the sudden nature of the remark. It is fair to say that Michael is not used to having people troll him for his gaming skills. Hearing the comments, fans went wild in the chat.

Here is how the chat reacted:

Here's how the fans reacted to the remark (Image via Twitch)

With the release of Blizzard's latest Overwatch installment, Michael appears to be a regular user of it. He has been streaming the game regularly since its release. Presently, he has over 10.4 million followers on his channel.

