"Still Sliker’s thing to pay" - xQc says ItsSliker needs to pay back his 'cut' following the latter's scam

Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" took to his Twitch stream to provide his take on the ItsSliker controversy. Felix helped fellow streamer Ludwig recuperate funds to pay back everyone who was scammed by ItsSliker. For those out of the loop with the story, the latter duped thousands of dollars from several fans and streamers. Following the incident, both Ludwig and xQc decided to pay back the victims.

Earlier this week, Ludwig shared a tweet informing his fans that they had managed to return all of their money (300k in total). However, in his latest stream, Felix gave a solemn reminder to ItsSliker that he still needs to return the owed money. He added:

"Still Sliker’s thing to pay”

xQc reminds ItsSliker to pay back the money

While reacting to a Tweet by Wojito, who helped both the aforementioned streamers to help return the money, xQc stated that although they had managed to finance the victims, ItsSliker remains the only perpetrator and needs to dish out the amount he owes. The 27-year-old streamer said:

"It (paying back) was to alleviate the suffering of some of the victims that has stuff to pay or whatever the f**k, okay, but ultimately it's still Sliker's thing to pay...that's just how it is"

When asked to make a formal statement, Felix responded by saying:

"Well, I still expect at least my cut to be paid by Sliker. Because all we did is try to go out to the victims and help them out with the bills they have or whatever."

He continued:

"You can say, 'Oh, you're never getting back', but I'm just saying it"

(Timestamp: 00:24:24)

He discouraged the fact that ItsSliker used the platform to scam many people off their hard-earned money. He also pointed out that Twitch is yet to ban ItsSliker for his misdemeanors.

Readers should also note that following the ItsSliker controversy, Twitch has updated its policies regarding gambling. They de-platformed gambling-sponsored streams after outcries from the streaming community. ItsSliker's channel, however, remains unscathed.

Fans react to Felix's take

Although ItsSliker received a lot of criticism at the time of the news, people do not expect him to return the money immediately due to the vast debt that he has incurred. After seeing xQc's comments, fans shared these reactions:

Fans react to Felix asking ItsSliker to pay back his money (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

ItsSliker is yet to comment on the clip. He was last active on Twitch almost a month ago when he disclosed his schemes.

