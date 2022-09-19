“Never intended in scamming anyone” - Twitch streamer ItsSliker apologizes to his fans amid widespread scamming accusation

Popular Twitch streamer ItsSliker started off his September 18 livestream on an emotional note as he finally admitted to scamming thousands of dollars out of fans and fellow content creators to pay off his massive gambling debts.

For context, on September 17, the streamer faced widespread accusations. Multiple Twitch creators and fans claimed that they had been scammed thousands of dollars by ItsSliker after sending them tearful pleas for help.

Many high-profile streamers, like xQc and Trainwreck, seconded the accusations. They confirmed receiving messages from Sliker demanding and begging them for a huge amount of money for various different reasons.

However, that's not all. Despite promising to repay them once he gets back to his streaming routine, many fans and streamers have been waiting for years to get their money back.

Now, after all these years, ItsSliker has finally confessed to scamming others to pay off his mounting gambling debts. Apologizing to everyone on the stream and all the creators he had been fooling for years, he noted:

“Never intended in scamming anyone.”

ItsSliker issues tearful apology amid numerous scamming accusations during livestream

During his September 18 live broadcast, ItsSliker wholeheartedly apologized to his fans and fellow streamers for his unacceptable actions.

As he broke down, he promised his viewers nothing but the truth and confessed to scamming people into lending him thousands of dollars so he could pay off his ever-increasing gambling debts.

Trying to hold back his tears, ItsSliker noted:

“I don't know what to say. It's time for the truth. It was the hardest thing. I do apologize. I got this onto my self so. Crazy man to think that I...to ever become a streamer. Well, I never deserve this, I never deserved this, never deserved this. Either way whatever man, I don't deserve this. I will come out saying that I didn't know what to do. I lied to many people. I lied to so many so many individuals out there."

As per the Twitch sensation, it all started with his unhealthy addition to skins in Counter Strike: Global Offensive. He said that he would spend an "unbelievable amount of money" on skins in the game. However, things soon took an uncertain turn as he became addicted to gambling and things eventually spiraled out of control. He continued to add:

"It started when I worked a long time ago. It's so hard to say this, I'm not gonna lie... Ever since CS:GO, not to blame, ever since the CS:GO launch came out, it was the first time I went on that site and it was a fun place to be, you know, gamble skins and stuffs. Eventually, I found out you can gamble with money. I started to gamble with money."

Continuing his confession, ItsSliker added:

"I used to gamble a lot of my money. Basically, all my Twitch money. I would come across streamers and ask them if I could borrow money. I wouldn’t give them the reason obviously. Because it was gambling, I would lie to them. My initial thoughts was I will be paying them back. I never intended in scamming anyone and I will still pay off the people I owe.”

Trying to elaborate on his side of the story, he stressed that he never wanted to scam others. He added that he would eventually pay back every penny to all those fans and creators who helped him get back on his feet. This also includes popular gambling streamer and philanthropist Trainwreck who claims to have given him a whopping $100k.

Accepting that he gambled continuously despite burning down a massive amount of money because of his addiction, ItsSliker praised all the claimants for coming forward:

"This is what gambling has done for me […] s**t is dangerous. This is the epitome of a f**king gambling addict. I used to lie to my views and say to my views ‘I used to gamble a long time ago’ it was a lie. I used to continuously gamble.”

At the time of writing, Trainwreck and xQc haven't officially commented on the apology yet.

Twitch viewers react to ItsSilker's confession

As expected, ItsSliker's livestream confession has been clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting a plethora of reactions from viewers worldwide. On YouTube alone, the clip has amassed over 24k views with hundreds of comments and on Twitch, the livestream has also managed to pull over 116k views.

Judging by the comments, the majority seemed to appreciate the fact that he accepted his mistake and is trying his best to come up with a solution. Meanwhile, a few even discussed the terrifying repercussions of gambling and debts. Here's what fans had to say:

Twitch viewers react to ItsSilker's confession (Image viaToady Today/YouTube)

With over 434k followers on Twitch alone, ItsSliker is one of the most popular partnered streamers on the purple platform. He rubs shoulders with the likes of some of the most formidable names in the streaming landscape, including Fortnite sensation Ninja, YouTube star MrBeast and even Sykkuno during his appearance at the Poker event. He is primarily a "Just Chatting" streamer averaging around 622 viewers per stream.

