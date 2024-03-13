"Stop blaming me" - Adin Ross says KSI should be "blamed" for Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's recent arrest in Romania

Kick streamer Adin Ross has responded to Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's recent arrest. For context, on March 12, 2024, reports surfaced on the internet claiming that the controversial internet personalities had been arrested in Romania for the second time. This time, the Tate brothers were scrutinized because they were being investigated for sexual misconduct under an arrest warrant issued by the United Kingdom.

On March 13, 2024, Adin Ross reacted to Tristan and Andrew Tate's recent livestream on Rumble, during which they addressed the matter. Here's what Tristan said:

"This is not the fault of Romania. This is not. This one is not. This one came straight from the United Kingdom, my home country. My United Kingdom contacted the Romanians with no intention of extraditing me. With no intention of flying me to England for 'questioning.' They contacted Romania and told Romania to do its dirty work! They told Romania to do their bidding. To put these two boys in jail without a trial."

After hearing this, the Florida native exclaimed that his audience should not hold him responsible for the Tate brothers' arrest. Adin Ross says YouTuber and professional boxer Olajide "KSI" should be "blamed."

He remarked:

"We're good! It was the... we're good, chat. So blame KSI, not me! What the f**k? Bro, blame KSI! Do not... do I look - am I from the UK? Am I from that f**king country? No, bro. Blame KSI. Stop blaming me then, chat."

Expand Tweet

"That's quite a stretch!" - Fans react to Adin Ross saying that KSI should be "blamed" for Tristan and Andrew Tate's recent arrest

Adin Ross' statement that KSI should be "blamed" for the Tate brothers' arrest went viral on X. Several netizens believed that the Kick ambassador was seemingly responsible for the recent circumstances:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, on March 5, 2024, Ross announced that Andrew Tate had contacted him about a potential collaboration. While reading aloud the former professional kickboxer's message, the content creator seemingly disclosed that Andrew Tate did not intend to return to Romania.

He said:

"Andrew had hit me up and said, 'Hey. I'm going to be leaving Romania soon and probably never coming back. If you want to come over and do a week of long streams and content before I leave, I think it will be big.'"

X user @Orrirrii commented on Adin Ross' remarks, writing:

"That's quite a stretch! Blaming someone for the actions of another based on nationality is unfair. Each individual is responsible for their own actions. Let's focus on facts and not assumptions."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During the same Kick livestream, Adin Ross apologized to Andrew Tate for allegedly getting him arrested, saying he "really f**ked up."