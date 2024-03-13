"I really, really f*cked up": Kick streamer Adin Ross apologizes after reportedly getting Andrew Tate arrested in Romania

Kick star Adin Ross has apologized for reportedly playing a part in the recent arrest of Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate. For those who are unaware, recent reports revealed that the Tate brothers had been detained by the Romanian police after British authorities issued a warrant based on a clip from Ross' livestream. During the broadcast, the streamer talked about Andrew leaving Romania sometime in the future.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are currently on trial after sexual assault and human trafficking charges were brought against them by Romanian law enforcement. They cannot leave the country due to court orders.

After their most recent arrest, Adin Ross went live on a broadcast and apologized, stating:

"I really, really f*cked up, and Andrew Tate's team confirmed that I f*cked up and Tate told me. And thank god he did not put back there because I would have felt really, guilty."

Adin Ross says Andrew Tate has accepted his apology and forgiven him

On March 5, 2024, Adin Ross read out an alleged note from Andrew Tate on stream. The note was apparently an invitation for the Kick content creator to join Tate in Romania and make content.

Here is what Ross said:

"Andrew had hit me up and said, 'Hey. I'm going to be leaving Romania soon and probably never coming back. If you want to come over and do a week of long streams and content before I leave, I think it will be big.'"

Now, Tate is also fighting a legal battle in England, where he has been accused by multiple women of abuse and assault. The British government has been looking at possible extradition, and Ross' aforementioned clip stating that Tate is "going to be leaving Romania" triggered the police to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Ross, who has been on friendly terms with the former kickboxer, appeared quite upset about seemingly landing him in trouble. However, it seems that the Romanian resident has forgiven the streamer, who revealed that the invitation still stands:

"Tate then spoke to me and said, 'Dude, just come to Romania. I want to give my people, your people what they want to see. Let's make content. You are okay, and I forgive you.' Because I apologized, I really f*cking bad bro, like really f*cking bad."

Ross added:

"I feel really bad for that and honestly, I did not mean for that to happen. My motive and my reason for speaking about the location was because I didn't want to get swatted. Which is really stupid..."

It is unclear whether the collaboration will happen or not, but some of Andrew Tate's supporters are quite mad at Adin Ross for his comments in the aforementioned livestream.