"Stop f**king blaming others" - Vitaly responds to N3on accusing Adin Ross of sabotaging his recent Kick livestream

Kick streamers VitalyzdTv, N3on, and his girlfriend Sam Frank recently made headlines after getting into an altercation. N3on believes that his friend-turned-foe Kick star Adin Ross is to blame for the entire situation.

The drama involved VitalyzdTv asking N3on to sign some photos on sheets of paper outside the camera view. The contents of the photos caused Sam Frank to get agitated and spit on Vitaly's face. Eventually, the Russian prankster called the police on Sam, and she nearly got arrested for the same.

Later on, N3on made an accusation that Adin was the one who set up the prank. Responding directly to this, the prankster dispeled all rumors and denied Adin's involvement:

"What? Adin did not f**king set any of this up, bro. That was all my idea, Adin had nothing to do with that. Stop f**king blaming others, bro. No, that's not true, bro. Me and Adin did not speak, okay guys? I can f**king swear on everything."

"Me and Adin did not speak about this" - Vitaly denies N3on's accusation that Adin planned out prank against Sam Frank

In his recent livestream, N3on stated that he believes Adin Ross "set all that up to happen," referring to the VitalyzdTv's prank that led to Sam Frank getting pulled over by the police and nearly arrested for battery charges:

"The person who set it up, and I know the chat's going to troll, I don't care. The person that set all that up to happen with the Vitaly sh** was Adin, and um, it is what it is. I don't know if the point is to try and ruin my sh**, but hey man, I mean, if that's what you want man. Only nice to you, but its cool."

He continued, further accusing Adin of being involved with VitalyzdTv:

"You can do what you want man. If that makes you happy, if that makes you get some laughs and adrenaline then, that's all you brother. That's all you, man. That's all you. So, it is what it is. Um, I only say nice sh** about you on the internet, and I'm only nice and I only say good things. So, it's kinda weird for you to do that..."

The Russian prankster vehemently denied Adin's involvement in the entire ordeal, but still showcased support for him:

"Me and Adin did not speak about this, bro. That's just... Adin offered me to fight on his card. Will I fight on Adin's card or f**king N3on's? On the twink's or a f**king legend? There's a big difference between that guys, okay? And I'm not gonna betray him. Look, this is- look, who he's sitting with, the security that he pays. You think the security loves him?"

Fans react to N3on accusing Adin of organizing Vitaly's prank

Reacting to the entire situation, netizens felt that N3on was using Adin's name to grab attention and "clout":

Meanwhile, other users backed up N3on's statement that he only says "nice things" about Adin Ross on the internet:

Recently, N3on and the Russian streamer met in person for a livestream. Things got physical between the two, and the former emptied a water bottle on the latter's head. Vitaly retaliated by smashing N3on's phone on the ground, breaking it in the process.