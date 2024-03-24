"Stop hiding, let's talk!" - Vitaly confronts N3on at Misfits Boxing 13 after latter made contentious remarks about his mother

Controversial Kick streamer Vitaly threatened Rangesh "N3on" at the latest Misfits event following his fight with Mo Deen. The former and Rangesh have been involved in a long-term feud, with the latter reportedly having targeted the Russian prankster's mother, calling her a "wh**e." The two have had exchanges before, with Vitaly stating he may end up in jail as the situation had become "personal" for him now.

In response, N3on dismissed his threats and doubled down on his initial statements.

The Russian creator then faced off against Rangesh, who was surrounded by his protection detail, to come "talk" to him:

"Stop hiding, lets talk! Let's talk! Look, he does not want to talk! He's a b**ch. Come on, you pu**y. Look at him. Look at him."

"You're talking behind a security guard" - Vitaly faces off against N3on at the Misfits Boxing 13 event

Kick streamer Vitaly had his highly anticipated bout with Mohammad "Mo Deen" at the Misfits Boxing 13 match-up. The creator registered a decisive victory over Mohammad before getting into an altercation with his long-time adversary, N3on.

The pair have been embroiled in a rivalry since the notorious Russian creator pranked Rangesh and his girlfriend, Sam Frank. The following altercation between the two parties nearly saw Sam Frank getting arrested.

On March 22, 2024, the Russian creator revealed that his mother had informed him about Rangesh having derided her, calling her a "wh**e." He then clarified that he was ready to be "banned from every Misfits event."

At the event, he confronted N3on, who had positioned himself behind his security, with some individuals barring the Russian creator from coming close. After N3on stated that his career was "over," an enraged Vitaly charged at him:

"Come on, bro, my career's over? Come on... You're a b**ch. Stop. Walk. Why can't you walk? Everybody hates you. Come walk. My career's over? You're talking behind a security guard. (Vitaly charges towards Rangesh) F**king scared, bro, yeah?... I'm not f**king scared of anybody. I don't need security, bro. F**k everybody. F**k you. I'm talking to your face. You're a fake a** b**ch."

After defeating Mo Deen, Vitaly refused to take a drug test at the Misfits Boxing 13 match. He seemed hesitant to take the test, stating that he was using prescribed testosterone. He said that the results of the drug test might potentially be "photoshopped" to "pull his comeback down."

Even though he was warned about the "consequences" of refusing the test, he turned it down.