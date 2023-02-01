“Stop s*xualizing people without their consent”: Pokimane relays an important message to her followers

Pokimane has always been outspoken on her various online handles, and moments ago, she relayed another message on Twitter. The streamer declined to provide any context regarding her recent tweet, in which she urged viewers to stop s*xualizing people without their consent.

It stated:

"Stop s*xualizing people without their consent. That’s it, that’s the tweet."

The 26-year-old creator has always taken a strong stand towards keeping online spaces safe for everyone, and this tweet seems to support that effort.

Pokimane asks fans to stop s*xualizing people in latest tweet

As usual, given her massive following comprised of fans and critics, this tweet attracted a wide variety of responses.

Many fans thought the tweet was made in relation to the recent controversy surrounding Twitch streamer Atrioc. In a viral Twitch clip, viewers deduced that Atrioc had watched explicit deepfake content featuring popular female streamers.

Deepfakes are AI-generated photos and videos based on the existing audio-visual content of a person. A teary Atrioc apologized for consuming such videos in his Twitch stream on January 30.

An inconsolable QTCinderella claimed she would sue Atrioc and the website for consuming deepfake content featuring her. While it's known that Pokimane was also one of the female streamers whose deepfakes were on the website used by Atrioc, she hasn't yet directly addressed the situation. Other creators like Maya Higa have yet to issue statements about the matter.

Numerous fans also expressed support for the streamer by sharing their personal stories underneath Pokimane's message.

It remains to be seen if the streamer will provide a more detailed response on Atrioc's behavior and whether she will pursue legal recourse. With the drama around deepfakes having unfolded largely in the past 24 hours, fans are anticipating further reactions from prominent Twitch creators.

Pokimane is a Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTuber who holds the title of being the most followed female creator on Twitch. Having gained a big chunk of her following during the Fortnite boom, the 26-year-old originally started with League of Legends streams.

She has been streaming for almost a decade and received the "Legacy" Award for her contributions at the Streamer Awards.

