Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) Raises $2,308,922.84 for Charity

SGDQ 2020 has come to and, but not before raising over $2 million for Doctors Without Borders. Congratulations to everyone who ran the event, participated, and donated.

Speedrunning for charity at SGDQ

With that we say good bye to #SGDQ2020. Thanks everyone so much for supporting the event, even if it looked so very different.



We'll see you soon for Fleet Fatales Nov 15-21 and #AGDQ2021 January 3-10, 2021! pic.twitter.com/zo66fxNra3 — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) August 23, 2020

As speedrunning continues to grow as a hobby, big speedrunning events like these have more and more to offer, even if this year presented certain issues associated with the ongoing global pandemic.

But despite those challenges, SGDQ 2020 became a resounding success with such a high sum, although it was still short of last year's record breaking total. Likely this is due to everyone having to tighten their budgets in what has been one of the most economically devastating years in recent memory.

Which is why it was all the more important that SGDQ perform its best this year, and perform well they did.

$2.3 Million raised for Doctors Without Borders

You heard it first folks- an amazing $2,308,922.84 raised for @MSF_USA over the course of #SGDQ2020!



A big thanks to everyone who donated throughout the week, we couldn't have done it without you <3 — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) August 23, 2020

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) is currently involved in the global fight against SARS-CoV-2 and its associated disease, COVID-19, in addition to multiple other types of humanitarian work throughout the world.

According to MSF’s own statements “MSF rejects the idea that poor countries deserve third-rate medical care and strives to provide high-quality care to patients and seeks for highly professional staff (medical and non-medical).” This means that the funding they need will provide the best possible care they can manage regardless of where it’s needed.

Currently, MSF lists their active regions as Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, and Yeman, but their activity will naturally ebbe and flow as needed.

MSF runs almost entirely on donations, which make these huge donation events vitally important for making sure they are able to operate as normal.

Missed out on SGDQ? No problem!

#SGDQ2020 may be over but the streaming action doesn't stop! We have our regularly scheduled Hotfix content happening every week outside of GDQ events.



Check out this week's upcoming forecast, including our special SGDQ bonus stream on Monday as part of the Community Spotlight! pic.twitter.com/xTn4EsBUcn — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) August 23, 2020

Even if you didn’t get a chance to watch this year’s SGDQ, don’t worry. Most speedrunners are active year round, usually on their own schedules. If you have a game you’re curious about seeing run, you can almost certainly find a streamer who plays it, or some YouTube videos and forums discussing them.

Whether you just want to watch or are interested in playing, there’s plenty of content out there to help you get into speedrunning.