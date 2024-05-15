Summit1G left in stitches after experiencing a series of hilarious bugs back to back in Star Citizen live on stream

Jaryd “Summit1G” has been playing Star Citizen on his Twitch streams recently, a game known for being in development for well over a decade, and having some pretty entertaining bugs. For those not familiar, Star Citizen is a game that began development in 2011 and is still in active development in 2024.

A successor to Freelancer and Wing Commander, it’s a beautiful game, though it does have some issues, and many fans feel scammed by the developers. Summit1G found those first-hand in his most recent Twitch stream of Star Citizen.

Summit1G experiences several back-to-back glitches in Star Citizen

(Clip begins at 8:03:34)

When the clip begins, Summit1G has found a friend named Kevin. They were dead, for mysterious reasons, which the streamer chalked up to NPCs. There were two or three nearby, and that very well could have been the reason.

When Jaryd went to swap to his Med Gun to heal Kevin, it instead immediately swapped back to his machine gun and put several bullets in him. This caused Jaryd to laugh, with the rest of his chat following suit at how ridiculous it all was. After a moment of laughter, he’d say to his friend:

“Yeah, it’s not lookin’ good.”

While trying to swap back to his Med Gun to properly heal Kevin, Summit1G swapped back to his fists, and then an invisible gun, instead of the appropriate item. However, as he swapped through the guns, Kevin's corpse flopped and twitched, now appearing in a prone position as if he were sniping. While doing this, the streamer chatted with the unlikely visitor:

“Yo, what are the odds you show up, man? Or did you show up on purpose? Are you alive? Are you alive?”

In what was the final of a series of constant glitches, Kevin's voice would start to trail off, because his body was sliding off into the distance. While he did, Kevin described what was going on in the area:

“Bro, no, there was a mission here, and then the mission disappeared, it’s like a f**kin’ mercenary mission here, that I was tryin’ to do and then I come back and see. . .”

Sadly, his voice vanished, because the game uses proximity voice chat. Once the player got too far away, his voice was unable to be heard. Sumit1G looked baffled, while his chat exploded in laughter. The streamer would follow suit, snorting in laughter as the body slid off into the distance.

Jaryd continued to laugh well after the clip ended, remarking about how funny it was that you could still barely hear his voice despite getting farther and farther away.

In addition to playing Star Citizen, the streamer recently took part in a Twitch Rivals event, where he was swiftly defeated by Shroud in Rainbow Six Siege.