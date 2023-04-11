5 Incredible video game kick-starters that turned out to be a scam

Games often require a hefty budget to deliver the promised gameplay features. Developers and creators short on the desired budget often use crowdfunding to expand their projects to ensure that the title meets the standards and matches their blueprint. Unfortunately, some titles were never meant to be and become scams. While some of the ones on the list may be functional, they didn't emerge as fans expected.

With their hard-earned money on the line in crowdfunding, it is natural for gamers to be displeased at the result.

DreamWorld and four other video game kick-starters that turned out to be a scam

1) Shenmue 3

While Shenmue 3 may not be officially a scam, it would be an understatement to say that it failed to meet fan expectations. Right before its release, Shenmue 3 was declared an Epic store exclusive, which sparked a wave of discontent among Steam users. The myriad of issues at launch didn't help to improve its bad reputation either.

With more than $6 million of backing, avid fans of the Shenmue series were expecting a full title with better graphics and gameplay. While many may admire the charm of Shenmue 3, its plot was also poorly received by fans and newcomers to the series. The only positive aspect of this title is the nostalgic value.

2) Star Citizen

Cloud Imperium Games, the developers behind Star Citizen, initiated the kick-starter campaign in October 2012. Star Citizen has become a crowdfunding juggernaut, accumulating more than half a billion dollars. Although many space enthusiasts who contributed to the crowdfunding have played a small chunk, Star Citizen still awaits a formal release.

There are many promised features like piloting various ships, an ever-evolving universe with many star systems to explore, and even a standalone story in Squadron 42. However, the community is primarily divided, and many gamers are still skeptical about its final release. Some consider Star Citizen an elaborate scam that promises a title that may never see a coherent release.

3) TitanReach

TitanReach was presented as an MMO resembling Runescape. It had a modest goal of amassing $430,000 for its completion. It had a company called Square Root Studios at the helm, and their proactive efforts somehow managed to accumulate half of the amount above.

The studio thus declared its plans to cancel the project in 2021 but later announced the involvement of an angel investor that re-ignited hopes amongst backers. However, in February 2022, the studio officially withdrew it, stating a lack of funds. It was soon revealed that one of the lead developers used the funds to invest in crypto and purchase a Tesla car.

4) DreamWorld

DreamWorld was promised to be a living, breathing world, enabling players to do anything they wanted, ranging from fighting to taming creatures and collecting resources to build. The kick-starter campaign gathered over $60,000, wherein fans expected DreamWorld to be an experience similar to Minecraft or Roblox.

Furthermore, the features promised to the players were too good to be true, like the ability to accommodate and import any 3D models uploaded into the title. The creators even marketed DreamWorld as "the last game you'll ever play" by making it seem like a combination of all genres.

5) Project Pheonix

Things were looking good for a new JRPG called Project Pheonix when Hiroaki Yuri initiated a kick-starter campaign a decade ago (in 2013) and even announced a collaboration with Nobuo Uematsu, who is known for his contribution to music in many Final Fantasy titles. This cemented the reputation of Project Pheonix and piqued player curiosity.

Fast Forward to 2016, and there was not much progress in the development. Soon after that, Hiroaki Yuri allegedly diverted funds (approx $1 million) from this game to another project called Tiny Metal. However, this was never proven; it thwarted Project Pheonix's progress and ultimately deprived its backers of a finished product.

