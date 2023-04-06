7 best MMORPGs for Xbox Series X and S

MMORPGs are some of the most unique titles today. The genre provides a lot in terms of sustainability, long-term engagement, and meaningful content. There was a time when these games were exclusive to PCs. However, they are now also available on consoles.

This article lists seven of the best MMORPGs that players can try on the Xbox Series X and Series S. This list does not provide separate games for the Series X and Series S, as the titles that run on one console also work in the other.

Elder Scrolls Online and 6 other MMORPGs to play on Xbox Series X and S

1) Path of Exile

When it comes to detailed MMORPGs, Path of Exile is one of the best titles to play on Xbox Series X and Series S.

The game has deep and intricate mechanics with massive build variety and a very complicated skill tree. It easily provides players with at least 500 hours worth of content, which can be extended even further. Those looking to switch to Xbox can definitely go for this title, especially because it is free to play.

Having said that, the graphics in Path of Exile are a bit outdated, as the game has not been upscaled to next-gen. However, it runs pretty well on both consoles without lags, crashes, or technical issues.

2) Warframe

Warframe is another really popular free-to-play MMORPG that is available on both the Xbox Series X and Series S. The title offers build variety, several hours' worth of gameplay, and meaningful loot to chase.

The game can get boring once players have invested a little over 300 or 400 hours. However, the developers consistently update it with new missions to complete, enemies to farm, and gear to obtain.

Therefore, even if it gets boring from time to time, players will always have a reason to return to Warframe whenever a new update is available. In terms of performance, the game can be played on Series X at 60 FPS and with 4k resolution and on Series S at 60 FPS and 1080p.

3) Destiny 2

When it comes to MMORPGs, players will never miss the mark with Bungie's space-based first-person shooter, Destiny 2. The game's developers continue to release new content that keeps players invested.

Apart from the loot grind and build optimization, Destiny 2 has a really deep and meaningful story. In fact, the first major saga of the game involving the Light and Darkness is on its final lap.

Destiny 2 has a three-month content cycle called a season, where the developers release new weapons, armor, dungeons, and raids, among other things. However, all of these seasons ultimately tie into the main DLC that comes out on an annual basis. In short, if players are looking to dive into an MMORPG that will provide long-term content, Destiny 2 is the title to go for.

When it comes to performance, Destiny 2 runs flawlessly on both Series X and S. However, the game runs at 120 FPS and 4K resolution on Series X and at 1080p with 60 FPS on Series S.

4) Elder Scrolls Online

When it comes to exploring the world of Tamriel, there is no game that provides a better experience than Bethesda's very own MMORPG, Elder Scrolls Online.

This title provides players with content similar to the likes of Final Fantasy XIV and World of Warcraft. Seasonal DLCs are accompanied by lots of gear to obtain and loot to chase, thereby making Elder Scrolls Online a complete experience.

The game also boasts a healthy fanbase, which means new players who might be looking to dive into it will be able to make a lot of friends along the way.

In case players are worried about performance, Elder Scrolls Online runs pretty well on both Series X and Series S. In performance mode, the Series X runs Elder Scrolls Online at 1440p and 60 FPS, while the Series S runs it at 1080p and 60 FPS.

5) Black Desert

Black Desert is a very popular MMORPG that is available on both Xbox Series X and Series S. The game is infamous for being pay-to-win, with players claiming that the late-game gear grind requires real-world money.

If players want to skip the money part, they will have to take part in an unhealthy amount of grind. However, if they ignore the extreme late game, where spending money becomes relevant, the rest of Black Desert is a very fun experience.

The title has one of the best visual experiences among MMORPGs out there, and the gameplay is very fun.

6) Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is a title that is set to arrive on June 6, 2023. However, it is expected to be one of the best MMORPGs to play on the Xbox Series X and Series S.

The game will provide players with a massive story to complete, seasons to take part in, powerful loot to grind, and top-tier bosses to defeat. A beta for the title was released a few days ago, and fans were really impressed by it. It is safe to say that the final release is going to be even better.

In terms of performance, Diablo 4 will run at 60 FPS and 4K resolution on the Series X, while 1440p and 60 FPS on the Series S.

7) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis has anime elements in its style and art, similar to Genshin Impact, but it is an MMORPG at heart.

One of the major complaints that players have about this game is that it is grindy. However, apart from that, it is praised a lot for its story, music, and gameplay.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on both Xbox Series X and Series S, and it is optimized specifically for these two consoles.

Thus, in terms of games, players have quite a few choices for the Xbox Series X and Series S. Unfortunately, the Series S is a bit weaker, which means some of these titles cannot reach their full potential on the console (as they would on the Series X).

