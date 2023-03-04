5 best graphics cards to play Destiny 2 at 1080p in 2023

Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter, so many gamers like to get sky-high framerates in the title to ensure smooth performance. Fortunately, the game isn't very demanding for competent modern hardware like the RDNA 2 and RTX 30 series video cards.

Gamers can side with a few entry-level GPUs or get the latest and greatest in the market. All current-gen and last-gen models can deliver a decent experience in Destiny 2. However, the game does not come with support for any form of upscaling technology. Thus, cards might have to rely on their rendering horsepower for performance.

Considering all these conditions, we have listed the best graphics cards for Destiny 2, which recently got the Lightfall update.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Destiny 2 runs flawlessly at 1080p FHD with some high-end hardware

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($149)

The MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT Mech 2x (Image via EliteHubs)

The RX 6500 XT was launched for 1080p gaming with some compromises. It is a direct competitor to the RTX 3050 from Team Green.

The card is not the fastest in the market and has even pushed out less performance than a GTX 1650 Super in some scenarios. However, one can expect good framerates in a game like Destiny 2, which isn't very intense.

GPU Name RX 6500 XT Memory 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,815 MHz

The RX 6500 XT can be purchased for just $149 on leading websites these days, making it the most affordable card on the list.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 ($279)

The ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3050 (Image via ASUS)

Nvidia has launched multiple cards for 1080p gaming over the last few years. However, the Geforce RTX 3050 is one of the most affordable and capable options on this list. With this pick, gamers can enjoy Destiny 2 in max settings without major performance issues.

GPU Name RTX 3050 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 1,365 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

The card was launched with a price tag of $299 back in early 2022. It can be bought starting at $279 on leading websites now.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($299)

The ASUS ROG Strix RX 6650 XT (Image via ASUS)

AMD launched the Radeon RX 6650 XT as its highest-end 1080p gaming card back in 2022. The GPU is an improvement over the already capable RTX 3060 Ti video card. This makes it a solid high-end card for playing the Destiny 2 Lightfall update.

GPU Name RX 6650 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,635 MHz

Although slower than Team Green's competitors, the Radeon RX 6650 XT offers solid value in the $300 range.

4) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti ($409.99)

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 3060 Ti is the undeniable king for 1080p gaming today. It is built to play even the most graphically demanding titles in the highest settings without major performance hiccups.

It is no surprise that the card runs Destiny 2 at today's most popular resolution in the highest settings and still manages a solid framerate.

GPU Name RTX 3060 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

It is worth noting that the 3060 Ti is a premium card and will set gamers back by over $400.

5) Nvidia RTX 3070 ($469)

The Geforce RTX 3070 FE graphics card (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is a high-end option for 1080p gaming. It was launched for playing games from 1440p. Destiny 2 gamers who use this card will enjoy an experience like no other in 1080p.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 1,725 MHz

The RTX 3070 can be bought for less than its launch MSRP these days. Some models of the card are selling for as low as $469 on Newegg, making it a solid sub-$500 option for both 1080p and 1440p gaming.

Overall, Destiny 2 is not a resource-heavy title. The graphics cards listed above can run the game at sky-high framerates in 1080p resolution without major performance issues and stutters.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

