Summit1g reacts to CS:GO cheaters getting trolled by fake cheat software

CS:GO, similar to every multiplayer game, is riddled with cheaters in all lobbies. Valve has a solid anti-cheat to take care of miscreants. But sometimes, smart hackers bypass the anti-cheat to hop into games and ruin the playing experience for everyone else in the lobby.

The former Colorado Springs pro, Summit1g, recently reacted to a troll video for his YouTube channel. Any CS:GO veteran would hate to see cheaters ruin the game because they have spent thousands of hours on the title, trying to perfect their game and reach the top tier.

Summit1g reacted to a video by ScriptKid on YouTube, one of the most innovative creators of hacks. He codes free hacks for CS:GO players, but these online criminals do not know that they're downloading bait software.

ScriptKid has several videos of his hacks trolling cheaters in matches. Every hack has a punishment attached to it, and while players think they will get easy wins with the hacks one, they end up losing the game as the hacks make it unplayable for them.

The punishments include random recoil in weapons, dropping grenades and lethal on the player, shooting teammates, inability to plant or defuse the bomb, and many more.

CS:GO troll hacks very popular in western Europe

Summit1g obviously enjoyed watching desperate noob players try their best to implement the hacks and miserably fail every time. However, he had an excellent suggestion by the end of the video. For the next part of the troll hacks, he wanted to hear the match comms after the teammates realized they had a trolling player.

ScriptKid also provided a startling fact that Poland has the highest number of downloads for fake CS:GO hacks. Poland was followed by Finland and Denmark in their demands for hacks.

Summit1g reacts to troll hacks. Screenshot via YouTube/Jaron

However, the video also mentions that the statistics might not be entirely correct since the Google ads and the software descriptions are all in English.

Nonetheless, hackers need to know that cheating is not the way to go for any multiplayer game. Learning a game takes time and energy, which makes the game enjoyable in the long run. As long as individuals like the ScriptKid exist, CS:GO cheaters will continue to fall into trouble.

