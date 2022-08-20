Summoner War announces collaboration with Cookie Run: Kingdom

Although Cookie Run: Kingdom's collaboration with Disney has been out for less than a month, rumors of another collaboration with popular MMORPG Summoner War have already been confirmed.

The collab will reportedly also include special pre-events before the D-Day event. The main event will primarily involve characters from Cookie Run: Kingdom making an appearance in Summoner War.

Players can keep reading to find out when the event kicks off, what rewards they can expect, and how they can prepare their Sky Kingdom for the event.

Everything players need to know about the Cookie Run: Kingdom and Summoner War collaboration

The sweet and brave Cookies have prepared a gift while you wait for the [Summoners War X Cookie Run: Kingdom] collab.



Aug. 13th - Aug. 29th 7:59am PDT

A collaboration of #CookieRunKingdom and #SummonersWar begins Aug. 29th, 2022!

This will be the first collaboration in which Cookie Run: Kingdom showcases its content in a different game. Although some Summoner War fans expressed disappointment that rumors of an anime collab didn't pan out, the MMORPG community's excitement about the D-Day event is palpable.

This announcement has also set off rumors about the possibility of certain Summoner War characters being adapted into Cookie versions as part of a possible future collaboration.

The pre-events (called 'A Sweet Gift for Summoners' event in the game) were launched on August 13. Summoner War players could place a Jellybean Farm on their Sky Island and collect Jellybeans just as one would in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These Jellybeans could later be converted to a set number of Mystical Scrolls every day until the end of August.

The main D-Day event will launch on August 28 and will include GingerBrave, Hollyberry, Pure Vanilla, Madeleine, and Espresso Cookie joining Summoner War's character library.

These Cookies will take on similar roles as their CRK selves, but it is not clear how both developers will adapt the abilities of these characters to Summoner War. In a leaked skill description for Hollyberry in Summoner War, her ability appears to be similar to Support Cookies in CRK. It reads:

"With the power of Hollyberry Shield, decreases the damage that your allies take by 200% of your Defense until the next turn starts. You will gain immunity to inability effects during this time."

Since this is an unconfirmed leak, readers will have to wait for the event to go live next week for any accurate details regarding the specifics of this collaboration.

