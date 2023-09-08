Summoners War reveals hype video and details for upcoming WAC 2023 Americas Cup event

Summoners War: Sky Arena’s PVP scene is on fire as the WAC 2023 Americas Cup is getting ready to kick off. The event will take place later in September 2023, with two players heading from here to the World Finals in Bangkok. A $214,000 prize pool awaits players in Thailand later this year. To hype up the event, Com2US recently released a video teaser.

When the Americas Cup kicks off, eight of the best players will come together to earn that coveted spot in the finals. You can watch the trailer below, alongside information concerning the in-person event.

Summoners War WAC 2023 Americas Cup hype video revealed

Ahead of the Americas Cup, which takes place on September 16, 2023, fans can get a glimpse of what they can expect. Eight of the best players of the mobile game right now are heading to the WePlay Esports Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Spectators can watch for free at the event through Eventbrite. It can also be seen across the Summoners War social media channels.

If you attend in person, you can secure this goodie bag full of gifts (Image via Com2US)

Those who make the trek to the in-person event can also secure a swag bag, photo opportunities with the fan-favorite monster Racuni, and rare items for purchase. In addition, there will be a sign/fan art creation station for viewers to cheer on their favorite players of the tactical mobile game.

Fans in attendance will not only get to watch the eight best players go at it for a spot in November’s World Finals, but they’ll also be able to take part in the Audience Tournament.

Players can battle in 2v2 elimination matches, beginning with 16 teams. The winner will receive a custom trophy of a Summoners War icon. Interested parties can sign up here.

Among the players taking part in the event are 2021 World Finalists “Madreamdy” and “BigV,” as well as 2022 World Finalist “TrueWhale.” There are some new names coming to the esports scene as well, all seeking the first-place prize of $10,000 dollars.

Summoners War Americas Cup 2023 will take place on September 16, 2023. It begins live at 2 pm PT and can be watched live via YouTube or Twitch.