Former Overwatch pro super falls victim to hack by crypto scammers

Matthew "super" is the latest content creator to fall victim to a hack by cryptocurrency scammers.

The former Overwatch pro said on Twitter that his YouTube account had been hacked. He also said that his two channels have had their names changed to impersonate the investment firm Ark Invest.

super loses his YouTube account to crypto scammer hack

The former San Francisco Shock player tweeted to his followers that his YouTube account and two channels had been hacked by someone who has now repurposed them to run a cryptocurrency scam.

He said that the hacker is using the accounts to impersonate Ark Invest, an investment firm that handles cryptocurrency transactions. He pleaded to YouTube to help by doing something to recover his account.

Unfortunately, super is only one of a few content creators who have had their accounts hacked and repurposed for nefarious scams. Recently, Fedmyster had both his Twitch and YouTube accounts hacked by scammers who repurposed them to run a bitcoin scam while pretending to represent the electric car company, Tesla.

The hackers went as far as to make it look like Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, was promoting the scam. This resulted in Fedmyster's account receiving a ban from the platform.

These hackers seem to target YouTube and Twitch accounts that have many subscribers and followers but have recently been inactive. This was the case with Fed, who was largely inactive after being accused of sexual harassment while he was with OfflineTV.

The same recently happened to the late Twitch streamer Reckful, whose accounts were hacked to run a similar scam. Many were appalled by how disrespectful that case was, especially since the streamer passed away nearly two years prior.

All of DeLisi's videos and playlists have been deleted from his account. The banner was replaced with an image of Elon Musk and Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, a similar strategy to other hackers trying to lend their scams some credibility.

Fans react to super's YouTube account being hacked

Many asked the former Overwatch pro if he had been using two-factor authentication on his account.

It is unknown how the two-time Overwatch League champion's account was hacked, but he did confirm that he was using two-factor authentication on his account. He was annoyed that so many people were asking the question.

Matthew expressed his annoyance with the same question (Image via Matthew DeLisi/Twitter)

One fan joked about the situation, saying he wasn't a fan of DeLisi's "rebrand."

Another said he hoped to see something done by YouTube about the account being left up as a scam.

The channel is still up on YouTube, although it has not posted anything new since the hack. It remains to be seen if it will be taken down or if super is somehow able to recover his account.

