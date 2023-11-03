"Superstar": Fans go gaga as IShowSpeed gets spotted partying in Manchester club

YouTube livestreamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was spotted at a club in Manchester days after his viral visit to the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Primarily known for his footballing content, the 18-year-old creator has seen a massive rise in popularity over the last couple of years, emerging as one of the most renowned young celebrities.

As such, fans have been going gaga over a picture of the streamer that has been garnering a lot of traction on X (formerly Twitter). In it, Darren can be seen chilling at a nightclub, presumably in Manchester, with a number of locals.

Supporters have enthusiastically reacted to the post. Some speculated about the reason why the YouTuber could be in Manchester. One fan suggested that he may be participating in the Manchester United sleepout slated to happen tonight at Old Trafford.

Fans think he might attend the Manchester United sleepout (Image via @iTzWheezey/X)

What is the Manchester United stadium sleepout? IShowSpeed fans think he might be attending after being spotted in the city

Expand Tweet

The Manchester United stadium sleepout is a charitable event hosted by the iconic footballing club that aims to raise awareness for the homeless and the needy.

Fans of the club can enjoy a night sleeping in the stands of the legendary Old Trafford stadium by pledging a couple of hundred pounds for charity.

IShowSpeed, who won the Streamy Awards for the Variety Streamer of the Year, has been making content surrounding football for a long time, and considering he has attended United's matches in the past, it wouldn't be much of a stretch to think he could attend the sleepout.

What's more, the streamer is known for being charitable. A few weeks ago, while visiting India, he donated a large sum of money to a single mother on the streets to help maintain her children.

The act won the hearts of many on the internet, with supporters praising the young YouTuber for his compassion.

All that said, IShowSpeed has neither confirmed nor hinted that he will, in fact, visit the Manchester United sleepout, so readers should take the fans' enthusiasm with a grain of salt.

Darren's appearance at the Ballon d'Or ceremony almost broke the internet, with the streamer peaking at over half a million concurrent viewers. His reaction to Messi winning also went viral, with IShowSpeed crying in the audience.