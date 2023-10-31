“The GOAT streamer” - IShowSpeed surpasses 11 million views in 24 hours on his Ballon d'Or livestream, leaves fans stunned

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has again seized the spotlight by amassing a whopping 11 million views on his most recent livestream, which he posted on his channel. Remarkably, this achievement was accomplished in less than 24 hours from the stream's commencement. For those who missed it, the broadcast featured his exclusive attendance at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in France.

The streamer also attracted over 500K live viewers yesterday (October 30), which is his all-time live-streaming record. As expected, his most recent achievement was accompanied by a multitude of online comments, with people admiring his feat. One user wrote:

"The GOAT streamer no debate."

Fans react to the streamer's latest feat (Image via X)

"Speed deserves this" - Fans heap praise as IShowSpeed continues to dominate streaming numbers on YouTube

IShowSpeed is arguably one of the foremost streamers on YouTube at the moment. He is known for collaborating with some of the most prominent figures in the online community, as well as celebrities.

His latest stream serves as a testament to his remarkable online growth, as he was invited to the ceremony and found himself seated just a few rows back from the stage where the trophy was presented.

His stream also gained viral attention. He socialized with some of the most prominent footballers, such as Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr. They were naturally invited to the ceremony, and even appeared in photos with the streamer.

In fact, his latest stream has already become his third most popular, trailing by just three million views compared to his most popular one, which was broadcasted during the FIFA World Cup final in 2022.

Reacting to his latest record, here's what the online community said:

Fans react to IShowSpeed's latest record (Image via X)

Even though IShowSpeed pulled off a spectacular stream, he didn't exactly come back happy. His arch-nemesis, as he considers him to be one, Lionel Messi, walked away with the Ballon d'Or 2023 trophy. This turn of events caused him to have a meltdown on livestream.

This marked Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or award, securing his spot as the most decorated player of all time. He is a whopping three awards ahead of the second-place holder, Cristiano Ronaldo, who happens to be the streamer's idol.