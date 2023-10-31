IShowSpeed breaks his all-time live streaming record with over 500,000 viewers watching him attend 2023 Ballon d'Or gala

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed broke the internet at the Ballon d'Or gala yesterday (October 30), managing his all-time live-streaming record with over 500,000 viewers.

Also known as Darren Watkins Jr, the content creator recorded an incredible viewership of 548k at a point while streaming himself attending the annual event. During the ceremony, he met several footballers, including Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Vinicius Junior and Ederson, among others.

This record came to light after SpeedyUpdates1, a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), posted a screenshot of the number of people watching the stream.

During the stream, Watkins would also go on to meet multiple Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. The tennis superstar fooled the former by claiming to be an AC Milan player ready to make his first appearance for the Italian outfit.

Despite meeting several footballers, the night would not end well for IShowSpeed, who is a hardcore Cristiano Ronaldo fan. He appeared extremely disappointed and even shed a tear upon Lionel Messi winning his eighth Ballon d'Or title.

The Argentine icon's Portuguese rival is now three behind him as far as this individual honor is concerned.

IShowSpeed interacts with Erling Haaland at Ballon d'Or gala

Popular streamer IShowSpeed recorded his hilarious interaction with Manchester City star Erling Haaland at the recently concluded Ballon d'Or event on October 30.

Although Haaland was unable to bag the award on the night, his interaction with IShowSpeed went viral. After spotting the Norway international and catching his attention, Watkins said:

"Nice to meet you, finally bro."

Pointing out the YouTuber's footwear, Haaland responded by saying:

"What's with your shoes?"

Instantly, the American content creator hit back, poking fun at Haaland for his long hair. He asked:

"What's with your hair bro?"

The 23-year-old Manchester City star got his hands on the Gerd Muller trophy for scoring the most number of goals last season. He finished with 52 goals across all competitions for the Cityzens in the 2022/23 campaign, helping his side secure the treble.

This season, Haaland has hit the ground running, having already scored 11 goals in just 10 Premier League appearances. Most recently, he bagged a brace in the 3-0 win over local rivals Manchester United on Sunday (October 29).