Sykkuno, CouRage, and Valkyrae to star in  upcoming UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series All-Star tournament hosted by Ludwig

Video game publisher Mattel163 has finally unveiled the UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All-Star tournament, featuring some of the biggest names in the streaming landscape. The eminent roster includes Sykkuno, Valkyrae, CouRage, QTCinderella, and many more.

16 renowned streamers from across YouTube and Twitch are all set to go head-to-head in the game UNO! Mobile, with the aim of securing the mesmerizing solid gold UNO! Wild Card.

The three-week competitive gaming event is set to take over the gaming industry with its unique approach and will take place from August 12, 2022, until its grand finale on August 26. Furthermore, to level up the game, the competition will be hosted by none other than the Streamer of the Year, Ludwig himself.

Mattel163 reveals the list of participants for the upcoming UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series tournament

Based on the release by Mattel163, viewers will be able to witness the very first UNO! Mobile esports competitive event via the participants' official streams on their channels. Coupled with that, it will also be livestreamed directly on a watch party within the game's app and also on their official YouTube handle.

The competition consists mainly of 2v2 matches, with both teams getting a point if they end up on equal footing. This means players must strategize to survive and win the ultimate title. The first qualifying round is all set to kickstart on August 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm PDT/ 7pm EDT/ 12am BST, while the finale is scheduled for August 26, 2022.

That wasn't all, as per the big release, the event marks the beginning of UNO! competitive tournaments throughout 2022. Furthermore, the title is also set to host a community cup in the coming months, which will allow players worldwide to compete with some of the biggest faces in the gaming community.

The 16 "unpredictably fun" creators set to take part in the tournament are:

Valkyrae

CouRage

Sykkuno

LilyPichu

kkatamina

QTCinderella

BobbyPlays

Bellafox

NoahFromYouTube

ThesaurusPG

Orange Juice

Wynnsanity

BenTimm1

ThisisChris

Destini

Kashman

Speaking about the upcoming events in line for 2022, Mattel163 CEO Amy Huang noted:

"UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All-Stars represents the first event in a new era of UNO! Mobile competitive gaming. We have an exciting slate of tournaments coming up, and look forward to building the UNO! Mobile ecosystem with our incredible community of global players.”

UNO! Wildcard series' recent transition into the competitive esports scene highlights the growth of mobile gaming. This might be a watershed moment in the industry, especially considering how accessible mobile gaming is to the majority of fans and players out there.

Evidently, with such an incredible lineup, the event promises to be an extremely exhilarating experience for both UNO lovers and the streaming community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul