“I thought he hated me” - Sykkuno recounts meeting CDawgVA for the first time

In his latest livestream on YouTube, Thomas "Sykkuno" recounted his awkward meeting with CDawgVA. He narrated his experience at the recently concluded Anime Expo, where he met Connor "CDawgVA" and assumed that Connor was angry at him.

Sykkuno explained how he forgot to respond to one of Connor's proposals and ended up assuming that Connor must have hated him. He further added how he assumed that Connor targeted him in the very popular Crab Game, which was inspired by the hit Netflix series Squid Game.

Sykkuno recounts meeting CDawgVA in a party

In a stream uploaded on Tuesday, the LA native discussed his experience at the recently concluded Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California, USA. Some of the content creators that were present at the event were Iron Mouse, Emirichu, CDawgVA, and Ararawgi.

Speaking about his first meeting with Connor, the former Twitch streamer exclaimed

"I'll be honest guys, I met Connor for the first time there and I thought he hated me for the longest time...there was like some trash taste event or something like that and he was like 'hey come to this thing, we can hang out'...and here's the awkward part...it was at the exact time as the OfflineTV party...they both started at 8 o'clock..."

(Timestamp: 14:58)

The 31-year-old then went on to explain how he had an unintentional tussle with Connor in the Crab Game that was released last year. Both players were continuously killing each other, which led to the assumption that there was mutual hatred. The YouTuber further added

"He was on the stage saying hi to people. Then he comes back and he's like man I thought you hated me cuz you killed me in Crab Game so much and I was like 'Oh I said the same thing cuz you killed me in Crab Game..."

The 31-year-old concluded the stream with the following remark:

"Long story short, Crab Game is not a good way to meet people"

Fans speculate a Connor and Sykkuno collab after the story

Fans were rather welcoming of the idea of the duo doing a collaborative video. They shared their thoughts regarding the story in the clip that was shared on the shorts channel, Shrimpkkuno. Here's what the fans had to say:

Fans speculate a collab between Connor and Sykkuno (Image via Shrimpkkuno YouTube)

The 31-year-old streams regularly with his friends. He presently has over 2.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far