“I like pretending I’m a crazed fan” – Sykkuno reveals what he loves doing at various conventions

In a recent stream uploaded to his channel, Thomas "Sykkuno" revealed his favorite activity at conventions to his viewers. Talking to his fans, the 31-year-old revealed that he mischievously acts like a crazy person to create derision and commotion within the queue.

The YouTube streamer also revealed that he usually targets booths or cubicles of streamers he is acquainted with to avoid offending them. He mentioned that in a recent convention, he performed the same trick in front of the booth of VTuber Ironmouse. Sykunno said:

"I like running up to my friends' booths and acting like a crazed fan..."

Sykkuno got kicked out of Anime Expo due to his shenanigans

The 31-year-old YouTuber from Las Vegas opened up to his stream in a recent upload about his mischievous habit of raiding a booth of a friend or known content creator to create chaos, albeit non-maliciously.

Talking to his stream, he confessed that his favorite thing in conevtions is to run up to certain booths of creators and act in a lunatic manner, trying desperately to get in and meet the person inside. Sykkuno exclaimed:

"...so like I would run up to her booth and she was having like a meet and greet and I'd run up and be like 'please, please let me in, I gotta get in' and hopefully they don't recognise me cuz if they did it would be awkward"

Sykkuno also went on to add that:

"I gotta act like I'm crazy and be like 'I gotta meet my favourite VTuber guys, I have to to!'..."

He revealed that in the recent Anime Expo held in LA, Sykkuno targeted IronMouse's stall to engender confusion, resulting him in getting kicked out. He added:

"So I like pretending I'm a crazed fan and the guards had to kick me out and I was like 'Oh man please man give me a chance! And they were like the line's cut off, you can't..."

Fans found the entire confession to be hilarious

Fans of OTV and Friends were naturally in a state of laughter after hearing the comical confession of the 31-year-old YouTuber. In a clip shared to his clip channel, fans said these:

Fans reacted to Kkuno's confession (Image via Shrimpkkuno YouTube)

Sykkuno presently has over 2.84 million subscribers on his YouTube account, where he streams fairly regularly. He usually plays various games such as GeoGuesser and Valorant.

