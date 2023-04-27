Sykkuno teases new OfflineTV member live on stream, fans speculate

During a recent audio call on Jeremy "Disguised Toast's" stream, popular YouTube streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" may have hinted at the possibility of a new member joining OfflineTV (OTV). Yvonne "Yvonnie," an existing OTV member, mentioned that she will not stream for much longer due to an "OTV thing." In response, Sykkuno teased that he was supposed to be announced as the next member of OTV in May, although Yvonne corrected him, stating it was happening in April.

However, it is important to note that the entire conversation could be interpreted as a joke, and there is currently no confirmation whether Sykkuno will be joining OTV or not. Nonetheless, this is reason enough for fans to speculate about any new possible members.

Is Sykkuno joining OfflineTV?

Currently, OfflineTV stands out as one of the most popular content creation groups in the United States. For those unfamiliar, the group features some of the most prominent names in streaming, such as Imane "Pokimane," Lily "LilyPichu," Disguised Toast, and Jodi "QuarterJade."

Since its formation, it has consistently expanded its roster by adding new members each year, except for the previous year (2016-2021). To be precise, Jodi was the most recent addition to the group, having joined in 2021. As a result, it is plausible that there might be a new member on the horizon.

Here's what went down in the latest stream. Sykkuno asked:

"You guys will still be playing in an hour, right?"

Yvonnie responded by saying:

"I don't think so."

(Timestamp: 01:33:50)

When asked why, she added:

"We have an OTV thing."

Disguised Toast chimed in by stating:

"Don't you have an OTV thing?"

Thomas promptly responded:

"Yeah, but I thought we weren't announcing me joining till like, next month."

The likelihood of accidentally leaking such significant news of his potential joining is low. Therefore, it is possible that there are other potential candidates for the new member position.

Here's what fans said

Fans have started to speculate on possible candidates that may join. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans give their take (Image via POG Highlights YouTube)

It is also possible that the "OTV thing" Yvonne mentioned is not related to any member announcements. Any further updates regarding this matter will undoubtedly be shared by the organization itself.

Poll : 0 votes