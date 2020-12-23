SypherPK explains why Fortnite got the pre-editing fix wrong and how to actually fix it

With the recent 15.10 update in Fortnite, an option to disable pre-edits was introduced in-game. But Epic didn't exactly offer what the community wanted.

Pre-edits are a set of premade builds, which players can use in a game of Fortnite. But these pre-edits can get players in a lot of sticky situations.

Fortnite and the new pre-edit update

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, in his recent video, explained how Epic Games had gotten the entire "disabling pre-edits" wrong. In the newest update, players had the option to reset the edits when entering build mode in Fortnite. What this meant was that players could enter into build mode and bring out their pre-edits to build it. However, once they went out of the build mode and went back in again, the pre-edits were disabled and the default wall was back again.

Although, this method is slightly beneficial for the players, it doesn't really go the full distance. The community wanted Epic to release an update, which would allow players to disable pre-edits completely.

Aware that they missed the mark, Epic Games issued the following statement on Twitter.

We understand we missed the mark in adding an option to disable pre-edits in the 15.10. We know many of you find pre-editing unnecessary and would like a setting where you’re not able to edit a build until the build is in place. We plan to adjust the setting early next year. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 16, 2020

The option to disable pre-edits completely may come after the winter break. That's something that the community can look forward to. And it's also quite satisfying to see that the developers are actually listening to the Fortnite community.

Advertisement

You guys are doing better than before actually listening to community 💙🦑 — #ThatGiveawaySquid 🦑 (@StreamsByQ) December 16, 2020

Yea there actually fixing problems in the game for once — SBQ Karo (@SBQ_Karo) December 16, 2020

The community is happy that the developers are listening to them and are finally fixing the issues for a change.

Advertisement

Hey at least we get communication, feels good to know what’s going on with the game — 1% Ryft (@NotRyft) December 16, 2020

The community doesn't; demand any more than being updated, so that they can make decisions without being left in limbo. This paves the way for greater transparency between developers and the community.

From providing no information at all to starting to acknowledge the problems, Epic Games has come a very long way with respect to Fortnite, but there's still a lot more that can be done. And the Fortnite community is hoping that this is how Epic Games will behave in the future.