SypherPK explains why Fortnite got the pre-editing fix wrong and how to actually fix it

With the recent 15.10 update in Fortnite, an option to disable pre-edits was introduced in-game. But Epic didn't exactly offer what the community wanted.
Pre-edits are a set of premade builds, which players can use in a game of Fortnite. But these pre-edits can get players in a lot of sticky situations.
Fortnite and the new pre-edit update
Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, in his recent video, explained how Epic Games had gotten the entire "disabling pre-edits" wrong. In the newest update, players had the option to reset the edits when entering build mode in Fortnite. What this meant was that players could enter into build mode and bring out their pre-edits to build it. However, once they went out of the build mode and went back in again, the pre-edits were disabled and the default wall was back again.
Although, this method is slightly beneficial for the players, it doesn't really go the full distance. The community wanted Epic to release an update, which would allow players to disable pre-edits completely.
Aware that they missed the mark, Epic Games issued the following statement on Twitter.
The option to disable pre-edits completely may come after the winter break. That's something that the community can look forward to. And it's also quite satisfying to see that the developers are actually listening to the Fortnite community.
The community is happy that the developers are listening to them and are finally fixing the issues for a change.
The community doesn't; demand any more than being updated, so that they can make decisions without being left in limbo. This paves the way for greater transparency between developers and the community.
From providing no information at all to starting to acknowledge the problems, Epic Games has come a very long way with respect to Fortnite, but there's still a lot more that can be done. And the Fortnite community is hoping that this is how Epic Games will behave in the future.Published 23 Dec 2020, 01:10 IST