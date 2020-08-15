Talking Tom overtakes Free Fire and PUBG Mobile to become most-downloaded game in July 2020

The lockdown period has had quite an impact on the online entertainment sector, and mobile games are blowing up the charts. PUBG Mobile was recently announced to have overtaken Honor of Kings and become the top-grossing game worldwide in July 2020.

And now, according to another study done by Sensor Tower, My Talking Tom Friends, by Outfit7, was the most-downloaded game in July 2020. With 36 million installations, the game retained its top spot from June 2020. India contributed the highest number of downloads, with 29.7 per cent of the total.

The second-most downloaded game was Stack Colors by Voodoo, with over 32 million installations. Again, India contributed the most number of downloads, over 18.6 per cent. Subway Surfers from SYBO came in third, while Free Fire by Garena and PUBG Mobile by Tencent Games rounded off the top five.

Few new games break into the fold

Three new games have made their way into the top 10 of this list for the first time. Cube Surfer from Voodoo accumulated 17.6 million downloads, followed by Tie Dye and Doctor Care with 16 and 15.6 million downloads, respectively, across all app stores.

Tie Dye and Doctor Care, in fact, are the top two most downloaded games on Apple's App Store. Subway Surfers also climbed up to become the third-most downloaded game by Apple customers.

On Google Play Store, another newcomer comes close to the top of the chart. Stack Colors ended up as the second-most downloaded game after My Talking Tom Friends on the Play Store.

Some popular games from June did not make the following month's list. Save The Girl by Lion studios, which was the second-most downloaded game with 36 million installs in June, is nowhere near the top 10 this time around.