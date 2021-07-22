Team Chapralis emerged as the champions of last week's Red Bull Flick 2021 National Finals

Team Chapralis claimed the championship title in Red Bull Flick 2021 National Finals, beating Redemptions with a 2-1 scoreline.

Red Bull Flick 2021, the Ultimate 2v2 CS:GO National Finals, was hosted on July 17th and 18th. The event was broadcast live by Skyesports on their Youtube channel.

In addition to the Red Bull Flick 2021 National Finals, fans have witnessed some of the former CS:GO players in the country back into action again for the Red Bull Flick 2021 OG Reunite event. It was a fun event between some of the well-known former players who have enjoyed the tournament to the fullest.

A total of 80 teams have registered for the Red Bull Flick 2021 event. After four online qualifiers, only eight skilled duos have made it to the Red Bull Flick 2021 National Finals.

Team Chapralis had beaten SuperDuperKhora and GC Esport on their way to the final, whereas Redemptions defeated Tyranny and KashmiriGamingC on their route to the final. In the finals, Team Chapralis claimed victory by a 2-1 margin and became the Red Bull Flick 2021.

In addition, Red Bull has also organized Red Bull Flick OG Reunite, where some former CS: GO players compete against each other in a fun event. Team Skrillz (SK Rossi & Skillz) beat the team of HellF and Kappa in the finals of this tournament and became the champions.

Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar from Global Esports, and winner of the Red Bull Flick OG Reunite, said:

"It was an amazing event, giving players the opportunity to experience the game once again and playing beside other pros in the region it felt like we all went back to the good old CSGO days. I would like to thank Red Bull and Skyesports for making this happen."

Red Bull athlete and legend Ankit "Venom" Panth also shared his views on the event. He said,

"It was a fun event. Great to see such talented CS Go players in our country that compete in a tournament such as Red Bull Flick. Really enjoyed playing the Red Bull Flick maps as well. I am very excited to witness the World Final."

Former CS: GO star Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das said,

"Red Bull Flick is a great competition that combines the fast-pace aspect of Counter-Strike alongside its strategy as well as its aiming sides. Overall, it keeps the player on their toes to ensure that the gameplay is satisfying to engage in as well as spectate. What's more, I got to play a game that has given me so much in my life once again!"

Skyesports was the broadcasting partner of this event. They have broadcast the event live in seven languages, including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

