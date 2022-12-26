Team Falcons crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) 2022 Arabia

After a three-day battle between 16 teams and a total of 15 matches, the 2022 PUBG Mobile Star Challenge: Arabia finally came to an end, with the Saudi Arabian roster of Team Falcons emerging victorious. Following this win, the squad have gained their natural form as they had a shocking showing in the PMGC 2022 League.

With two Chicken Dinners, Falcons scored 197 points and 92 kills, displaying solid consistency across all 15 games. Interestingly enough, Geekay Esports with three Chicken Dinners was just one point behind them on the overall scoreboard. It was a nerve-racking contest between the two sides for the trophy until the very end. Ghaith from Geekay bagged the MVP title in the Star Challenge.

Coming in at third place with 173 points, it was another good event for the Kazakhstani team Titan Gaming as the squad recently bagged the title in the 14th IESF World Championship: PUBG Mobile title while representing their country.

Prize pool distribution of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2022 Arabia

The recently held competition boasts a total prize pool of $50K, of which $49K was distributed amongst the 16 participating teams based on their performances in the Star Challenge. The last $1K was allocated for the MVP award.

Team Falcons - $15,000 Geekay Esports - $10,000 Titan Gaming - $5000 Road To Glory - $3500 Nigma Galaxy - $2400 Ooredoo Thunders - $2000 One Million - $1800 R8 Esports - $1600 4K Esports DOD - $1400 Skyrocket Esports - $1200 Twisted Minds - $1100 Virtual Gaming Squad - $1000 Arab GSG - $900 Gangsters KS - $800 Powr Esports - $700 Tripple Esports - $600

The Iraqi squad Road To Glory (RTG) collected 153 points, with an average of around 10 points per game. Unfortunately, they lost their stride on the important final day and only scored 27 points, pushing them down to fourth place.

Overall standings of PMSC 2022 Arabia (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The defending champions Nigma Galaxy have not been in great form for the past few months. Although they finished in fifth place, the UAE-based roster hasn't displayed the incredible gameplay that they're known for. Similarly, the Iraqi powerhouse had a forgettable performance in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 League Stage.

One Million Esports, one of the emerging talented PUBG Mobile teams from Morocco, attracted plenty of attention from global fans after solid performances at their regional events. At PMSC 2022, the team managed to secure a respectable seventh place with a total of 127 points.

R8 Esports, a popular Saudi Arabian squad, placed eighth, while Virtual Gaming from Libya finished 12th on the chart. With a particularly poor showing, Powr Esports ended their campaign in the 15th position.

