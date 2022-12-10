Team Kazakhstan wins 14th World Esports Championship: PUBG Mobile 

The PUBG Mobile leg of the 14th World Esports Championship concluded today after 15 matches and three days of intense action in the Grand Finals. Team Kazakhstan, represented by players from Titan Gaming, won the championship in emphatic and dominant fashion with 193 points and 102 eliminations. The team achieved this feat with the help of 3 chicken dinners. Team Kazakhstan also took home the cash prize of $50,000

A surprise entrant in the second spot was Team Brunei. Represented by players from Goodfellas Gaming, the team showed their true class and potential, securing a total of 186 points with 83 frags. The squad also secured 4 chicken dinners, the most in the Grand Finals. The team was awarded a cash prize of $30,000.

WEC PUBG Mobile Grand Finals overall standings

16 teams rankings of WEC PUBG Mobile Grand Finals (Image via IESF)

Team Jordan captured third place in the championship. The squad, riding on the back of their star players Laith and Ragnarok, were able to maneuver strategically throughout the course of the tournament, ending with 151 points and 49 eliminations. Team Jordan bagged the prize of $20,000 for finishing third.

Earlier, during the Play-Ins, the 19 squads faced off in a round robin format for three days after which the Top 11 teams qualified for the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile championship.

Team Saudi Arabia, who had emerged as the table toppers in the WEC PUBG Mobile Play-Ins, fell somewhat short in the Grand Finals, ending up in 4th spot with 146 points.

Team Indonesia, Team Iraq, and Team Taipei also had a decent run at the event, claiming the 5th, 6th and the 7th spot respectively. Team Taipei was in the top spot at the end of Day-1 of the competition. However, the squad couldn't maintain the same consistency and eventually fell short.

Team Turkey, which included players from Fire Flux Esports and were touted as one of the favorites, faltered in the Grand Finals of the championship. The squad, who performed extremely well in the recently concluded PMGC: 2022 Group Stage, had an average run in the event, finishing their campaign in the 10th spot.

Team Maldives and Team Egypt were two of the worst performers in the PUBG Mobile Grand Finals. Both these squads failed to gain any sort of momentum throughout the course of the 15 matches. The teams folded, earning just 54 and 47 points finishing 15th and 16th spots respectively.

