World Esports Championship 2022 PUBG Mobile Play-ins overall standings, top 11 qualify for Grand Finals 

The Play-ins of the World Esports Championship 2022: PUBG Mobile wrapped up with the top 11 teams moving to the Grand Finals. Each squad in this stage played 18 matches across three days, and Team Saudi Arabia took the top spot with 308 points. They put on a masterclass performance, claiming seven Chicken Dinners and grabbing 143 eliminations.

The top 11 teams from the Play-ins will meet five other squads in the Grand Finals, scheduled to take place from December 8 to 10. The event is being held at Merusaka Hotel Nusa Dua, Bali. Apart from PUBG Mobile, five other esports games have taken place at the same venue.

World Esports Championship 2022 PUBG Mobile Grand Finals teams

Here are the names of the 16 finalists who will compete in the WEC Finals, including the 11 teams that qualified from the Play-ins.

Team Saudi Arabia Team Brunei Team Jordan Team Iraq Team Chinese Taipei Team Vietnam Team Maldives Team Egypt Team Sri Lanka Team South Korea Team Pakistan Team Indonesia (host country invite) Team Turkey (Regional Qualifier) Team Kazakhstan (Regional Qualifier) Team Brazil (Regional Qualifier) Team Morocco (Regional Qualifier)

Play-ins overview

Overall standings of WEC 2022 PUBG Mobile Play-ins (Image scored IESF)

Team Brunei secured the second spot but were 69 points behind Team Saudi Arabia, who feature players from R8 Esports, a squad that dominates their regional events.

Team Jordan earned only one Chicken Dinner, but the squad's consistent performances helped them get third place with 230 points in the Play-ins' overall standings.

Team Iraq and Team Chinese Taipei acquired 225 and 198 points, respectively, earning fourth and fifth spots on the chart. Team Vietnam, a side that features members of Eagle Esports — a popular team in the SEA region — came third with 191 points.

Team Pakistan, with 146 points, barely made it to the Grand Finals as the squad came 11th, only two points ahead of Team Bahrain, who had 144 points. Though they got only two Chicken Dinners, Team Libya performed inconsistently, which ensured their exit from the WEC PUBG Mobile event.

Team Azerbaijan and Team Ghana collected 60 and 58 points, respectively. Team Djibouti offered a forgettable performance as they scored only five points in 18 matches and came last on the overall leaderboard.

The $100K Grand Finals will see nail-biting battles between 16 teams as each participant focuses on the coveted trophy. A total of 15 matches will be played across three days, and the squad that accumulates the most points will take home the trophy as well as the winning prize of $50K.

