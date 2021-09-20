Team GodLike's COD: Mobile IGL Parth "Minho" Rane joins Revenant Esports

Team GodLike has been dominating the COD: Mobile esports scene ever since its formation under the in-game leadership of Parth "Minho" Rane. Although it failed to be part of the three teams from South Asia/Middle East to qualify for the CODM World Championship Stage 5, it still has had many significant achievements.

Unfortunately, GodLike CODM's star IGL Minho recently announced his departure as he is headed to a new team. Parth has been picked up by Revenant Esports for their COD: Mobile roster as he leaves GodLike.

Minho's role as part of Revenant Esports for COD:Mobile

Revenant Esports will be competing in the LAN event of COD: Mobile World Championship, and now, Minho also gets to be a part of that journey. Although RNT already has a stacked roster with a veteran coach, Minho's experience of playing and winning at the biggest stages will certainly make the team stronger.

The role of Parth "Minho" Rane is still uncertain in the RNT's COD: Mobile WC run. However, if the officials do allow a roster change, it would be interesting to see how the former GodLike IGL fits into his new team, one of the youngest yet most impactful teams in Indian esports.

Minho and Revenant Esports excited for their COD: Mobile esports partnership

Ahead of the official announcement, Sportskeeda Esports' Shwetang Parthsarthy managed to ask Parth "Minho" Rane and Rohit N. Jagasia, Founder & CEO of Revenant Esports, about their partnership and goals.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

Q) Minho, why did you decide to leave one of the best esports teams in India?

Minho: In my COD: Mobile competitive journey, as a player, I was with Team Axis for two years and then one year with GodLike, preparing for the World Championship. We had our ups and and downs. We won a couple majors and a lot of local tournaments. However, due to the cutthroat competition in our region, we were not able to qualify for the World Championship Stage 5. After the World Cup, we took a break for a bit. That's when I decided to gain a brand new experience and explore a new challenge.

Q) What influenced your decision to join Revenant Esports out of all the teams, and what are your expectations from your new organization?

Minho: Revenant Esports seemed like a great option for me since it has been making waves in the esports scene. It has also been the fastest growing esports organization in the past few months, not only in Call of Duty Mobile but also in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Hence, I thought playing with players like Abyss, Bones and Xyro would allow me to explore a new version of myself and set me up for a new challenge in the Call of Duty: Mobile esports scene.

Q) Rohit, how does RNT feel to have one of the best IGLs in India in their camp?

Rohit: We are elated to have Minho be an indelible part of Revenant Esports COD: Mobile lineup. However, Abyss will continue to lead the team, and Minho will have more of a free role on the roster. As an IGL, Minho brings a lot of experience to the table and we are sure that it will really help the team.

Edited by Sabine Algur