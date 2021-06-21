GodLike Esports crowned Call of Duty Mobile All Star Aces champions 

The first stage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Call of Duty Mobile Aces has concluded. Godlike Esports emerged as ultimate champions of the first stage (Call of Duty Mobile: All Star Aces), beating Insidious Esports with a 3-1 scoreline.

Call of duty mobile Aces schedule

All Star Aces is the first stage of the tournament where 32 invited teams battled it out in a best-of-five matches in a double-elimination format. The four lakh INR prize pool stage commenced on June 1st.

The top 16 teams from the tournament have moved to the playoffs, while the bottom 16 have been relegated to the third stage: Final Challengers Stage.

All Star Aces final day match results

Semifinals - Team Vitality vs Insidious Esports: 1-2

The first match of the semifinals was played on the Summit map in Hardpoint mode, where Team Vitality thrashed Insidious Esports by a 150-14 scoreline.

The second match was played in Search and Destroy mode and was won by Team IND with a 6-5 scoreline and Trunks doing a 1v3.

The third match, played in Domination mode, was once again won by Team IND with a 150-136 scoreline.

Grand finals - Godlike vs Team Insidious: 3-1

The first match in the Hardpoint mode of the Summit Map was won by Godlike Esports. Godlike also won the second match played in Search and Destroy Mode with a scoreline of 6-1.

Insidious made a comeback and secured a win in the Standoff match played in domination mode with 150- 76.

However, Godlike won the fourth round of Frontline mode by 81-77 to win the finals.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Call of Duty Mobile Aces Finals

Prize pool distribution of the Call of Duty Mobile Al Star Aces

1st place - Winners - 2,00,000 INR - Godlike Esports

2nd place - 1st runners-up - 1,00,000 INR - Insiduos Esports

3rd place - 2nd runners-up - 60,000 INR - Team Vitality

4th place - 40,000 INR - Team Wolf Pack

Qualcomm Snapdragon Call of Duty Mobile Aces is a 25,00,000 INR prize pool tournament powered by Jio Games. The tournament is played in four stages, with the first and second being completed.

Call of duty mobile Aces total prize money

In the third stage (Final Challengers), the top 16 teams from Stage 2 (Community Aces) and the bottom 16 teams from today will battle for the final 16 playoff berths. The finals are scheduled from July 9th - 11th.

