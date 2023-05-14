Team Indonesia 2 wins gold medal at PUBG Mobile 32nd SEA Games

The PUBG Mobile team competition in the 32nd SEA Games came to a close on May 14, with team Indonesia 2 grabbing the goal medal. A total of 19 squads from ten countries took part in the content, which started on May 11. The three-day Grand Finale featured 16 teams who fought across 18 matches. Team Indonesia 2 scored a total of 178 points and claimed five Chicken Dinners to ensure the gold medal for their nation.

The first three matches of Day 2 were completely dominated by this squad, who acquired three Chicken Dinners in a row and moved up to first place in the overall standings. The team — which comprised five pro players, Lapar, Yummy, Boycil, Ponbit, and Satar — demonstrated magnificent gameplay in this grand event.

Team Vietnam 1, who were in a good spot at the end of Day 1, bagged the silver medal after amassing 152 points in the Finals. The unit consisted of D'Xavier's professional roster, a renowned PUBG Mobile lineup in Vietnam. While Team Vietnam 2, which contained ShineLike Diamond's athletes, finished only a point behind them and clinched the bronze.

32nd SEA Games PUBG Mobile Team event overview

Team Malaysia 1 missed out on a podium finish by six points as the reputed squad grabbed fourth place in the 32nd SEA Games. Famous PUBG Mobile player UHigh, alongside Geek Slate's members, played in this squad. Team Indonesia 1, who were third before the Final day, slipped to fifth position with 124 points at its end. They collected only 29 points in their last six games.

SEA Games Grand Finals overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Team Cambodia 2, with players from the 2023 PUBG Mobile National Championship winner Kill Enemy, ended their run in sixth place with 112 points. Myanmar 2, despite garnering three Chicken Dinners, could not cross the 100-point mark and was eighth on the chart.

The Infinity's players, who played for Team Thailand 2, failed to occupy a respectable spot in the contest, coming in ninth place with only 96 points. Team Thailand 1 was eliminated from the contest during its Qualifier stage.

LAOS 1 and Malaysia 2 came 10th and 11th despite clinching one Chicken Dinner each. Lastly, both squads from the Philippines displayed ordinary performances and ended up in the 13th and 15 spots.

