Team Liquid moves back into third place in the LCS along with 2 other teams - Week 9 Day 2

Of the 5 LCS matches today, nearly every predicted winner took their game with ease except for FlyQuest, who upset Immortals. While Team Liquid technically held a worse record than EG, their win didn't really feel like an upset since the two teams were evenly matched.

TSM continues their win streak with a calm game against CLG, and Cloud 9 slaughtered DIG after losing to EG yesterday in a blood-seeking mentality for the team. 100 Thieves opened the LCS day with a beatdown against Golden Guardians to put themselves back on track after losing TSM on Day 1.

Three teams battle for third place in the LCS as the playoffs approach

100T thrashes Golden Guardians behind Closer's perfect game

With a top 2 finish locked in for the regular season, we will be playing our Academy roster for tomorrow's LCS match to give our LCS team extra time to prep for playoffs & our Academy team an opportunity to play on the big stage!@tenacityna@KenviLoL@Ryoma1@lugerlol@poomelol pic.twitter.com/mnCNo2Hz7f — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) August 1, 2021

100 T's jungler came to play today against GG and finished the game 9-0-8 on Veigo, participating in 17 of his team's 21 kills while applying massive pressure that led to multiple objective takedowns. GG's Licorice pulled out a Singed in today's LCS game, but it wasn't enough to stop 100T or throw a wrench in their game plan.

GG took two towers and a single drake, but they fell short of every other objective as 100T took the remainder of them. Both LCS teams sit 1-1 after today and head into Day 3 with good matchups across the board.

TL evens the score with a win against EG to rejoin the third-place pool

Though EG impressively beat C9 yesterday to surge into third place, they lost their momentum against TL, who matched their record with a win at 27-17 on the 2021 LCS year. Tactical's Tristana game carried his team to victory while EG's Impact had an uncharacteristically poor performance at 1-4-0.

EG killed three of the game's five drakes, but that didn't aid them as much as TL utilized every other opportunity. Ultimately, TL's coordination and increased map control throughout the LCS game allowed them to sweep in and take the win behind two barons.

C9 corrects their playoff path with a vengeance against DIG

Cloud 9 vs Dignitas | Week 9 Day 2 S11 LCS Summer 2021 | C9 vs DIG W9D2 Full Game

... https://t.co/GroF8JbelM via @YouTube — Epic Skillshot (@EpicSkillshot) July 31, 2021

After losing to EG yesterday, C9 fired away at the start, racking up kill after kill by thrashing DIG and its players. Yusui's Irelia took only two kills for his team while the other four members finished with 0 kills and 15 deaths combined.

C9 stated that they weren't giving up on their playoff dreams and fueled Blaber and Zven, who acted as the main assault force for their team. On top of their two kills, DIG took three towers, leaving C9 to take nine of their own as well as all of the game's drakes and lone baron, creating a landslide of a game in favor of their opponent.

FlyQuest desperately tries to keep their playoff chances alive with a win against Immortals

Congrats to FLY on their win, and major kudos to Palafox for an INSANE performance on Yone to keep the team’s playoff dreams alive!



This roster has been through a lot of changes, so making playoffs over any team would be a great start for this new squad. #LCS — Ben Philbin (@bonphilbin) August 1, 2021

Palafox and Josedeodo lept in front of the pack for FLY to combine for 17 of the team's 21 kills on one death each. The LCS duo shredred through IMT despite Raes's strong Kalista game.

While both LCS teams tied in drakes at two apiece, FLY destroyed 10 towers as IMT struggled to gain map control from the start. IMT will avoid a winless weekend against GG tomorrow as FLY will try to avoid elimination against a weak CLG.

TSM dominates CLG to keep their number 1 spot in the LCS

Congrats to @TSM who secure the 1st seed going into the @LCSOfficial playoffs.



This is the 1st time TSM has taken first in the regular season since 2017 Summer in which they won the #LCS split. — Matt Samuelson (@Cubbyxx) August 1, 2021

CLG has lost nine of their last 10 games, effectively tossing their playoff hopes down the drain along with their reputation. TSM's PowerOfEvil and Spica led the charge for their team and combined all 11 of the kills for them while both finishing deathless.

Huni bit the bullet and took two of his team's three deaths on 0 kills, but that allowed TSM to steamroll over CLG in fight after fight. The winning LCS team only surrendered 2 towers in their victory, taking every other objective without much resistance.

