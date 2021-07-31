TSM takes first place from 100T in the League of Legends LCS - Week 9 Day 1

Today's LCS matchups placed LCS juggernauts together as 100 Thieves sought to defend their status as the top dogs in North America against a rampaging TSM. Evil Geniuses challenged Cloud 9 for third place in a series of good games.

Golden Guardians kept their slim playoff hopes alive after besting FlyQuest, and Team Liquid saved themselves from slipping down the ranks more after beating Immortals.

To close out the day, Team Dignitas throttled CLG to hand them their third loss in a row and keep them at the bottom of the standings.

League of Legends Week 9 Day 1 results: TSM sits alone with the best record in the LCS

TSM dominates 100T to assure their top spot in the LCS

FIRST PLACE RECLAIMED! Our #LCS squad DOMINATES the game and starts the last week 1-0! #TSMFTX pic.twitter.com/2YQkLrnkG9 — TSM FTX Report (@tsmreport) July 30, 2021

TSM led most of the game and drilled 100T despite giving up four towers and two drakes. On the other hand, PowerOfEvil and SwordArt surrendered one death each as their team racked up 11 kills.

100T's Closer and Abbedagge couldn't find any life, performing the worst on their team as TSM's Huni made appearances in all lanes to add pressure for objectives. Though 100T has looked strong lately, they came off a 1-2 weekend to lose another vital match.

EG takes third place from C9 with Danny's strong ADC performance

Though C9 won the kill count 11-10, EG took this LCS game with a vast victory in the objectives category, taking all 11 C9 towers on a pair of barons. C9 managed to grab the drake soul of the game despite EG's powerful surge across the board, taking four of the game's six drakes.

Danny took the bulk of the kills with half of EG's takedowns, and Impact kept his powerful presence across the map and had a 90% kill participation. EG's two barons aided them in laying waste to C9's base, ultimately opening the floodgates to their victory.

Golden Guardians tops FlyQuest to take one-game lead over last place

Hope GG manages playoffs. FQ rlly isnt it... huge win anyways #GGWIN #LCS — Alex (@Sir_van_Brain) July 31, 2021

Ablazeolive and Stixxay switched things up in the LCS as the ADC took a mage in bot lane, and the mid lane took a typical ADC against Galio. The interesting tactic worked, however, as the duo took 11 of their teams 14 kills.

GG also dominated in each other area of the game, finishing with a 14k gold lead and winning the objective race 17-3. After finishing last week without a win, this was a much-needed victory for Golden Guardians if they must keep alive any chance of reaching the playoffs.

Alphari makes himself comfortable in TL's top lane with a victory over IMT

After taking a break from the LCS for health/family reasons, Alphari seems to be retaking his place as TL's top lane with ease, bringing out a strong Malphite game in his team's quick win against Immortals. He and Santorin matched scores at 3-0-5, being the only deathless members of the game.

IMT's Insanity was the only player for his team to spark a bit of a lead on Leblanc, finishing with just one kill over his deaths at 3-2-0. TL firmly grasped this LCS game from the start and kept IMT down for the count until downing the nexus in just under 25 minutes.

CLG finds their third LCS loss in a row after losing to DIG

The post game analysis by the casters after rough losses (IMT, 100T and now DIG) is always tough to hear as a CLG fan. Phrases like "no words" or "absolutely baffled" I have grown accustomed to. #LCS — Shome (@ShomeNL) July 31, 2021

At the bottom of the LCS standings, CLG looked to find some redemption at the start of Week 9 against DIG, but they couldn't rally to surge past them. DIG's Yusui and Neo combined for 11 kills on Sylas and Kalista, respectively, while Akaadian picked up four more on Diana, suffocating Smoothie and Finn on the CLG side.

CLG only managed to destroy three towers while DIG scored every other point in the objective category, including all of the game's four drakes and lone baron. CLG will attempt to save themselves from slaughter tomorrow against TSM while DIG will roll their momentum into a questionable C9.

