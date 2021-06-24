Team Liquid parts ways with League of Legends coach Jatt

Team Liquid officially confirmed that their League of Legends squad's head coach, Joshua “Jatt” Leesman, has resigned from his position after one season with the organization.

After being a League of Legends caster and analyst for over seven years, Jatt joined the North American team last year in the month of May. He was popular for co-hosting Riot's “This or That” show, along with Sam “Kobe” Hartman, before joining Liquid as their head League of Legends coach.

Apart from winning the 2021 LCS Lock-In tournament, Team Liquid managed to showcase a fairly average performance under Jatt's coaching over two splits and worlds last year. They finished third in the 2020 LCS Summer playoffs, while ending up at ninth-twelfth in the World Championship.

Along with Jatt’s resignation, Team Liquid also announced that their first-team jungler, Lucas "Santorin" Tao Kilmer Larsen, and top laner, Barney "Alphari" Morris, will be taking a break from the roster due to personal health and family issues.

"Kold" will step in as Team Liquid's interim League of Legends head coach for the rest of LCS Summer Split

Team Liquid will start week four of League of Legends 2021 Summer without Jatt, while assistant coach Jonas “Kold” Andersen is set to step in as the LCS side's interim head coach.

As per a recent statement by Team Liquid earlier today,

“We cannot thank Jatt enough for his work and dedication to Team Liquid, and wish him the best of luck going forward,”

Jatt, the former Liquid coach, remains without a team for now. The Canadian led the LCS team to a fairly decent result of 46-23 in his one-year tenure with Liquid. Though the reason for Jatt's exit is unclear as of now, the tone of the tweets indicates a fairly mutual decision between him and the organization.

However, with his huge experience in the League of Legends circuit, it will likely only take a few days for Jatt to find a new organization to work for if he really wishes to.

