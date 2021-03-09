Team RRQ announces new PUBG Mobile roster ahead of PMPL Thailand: Season 3

RRQ Athena, one of the most successful PUBG Mobile organizations in the world, released four players from its popular lineup a few weeks back. The news came as a shock since the lineup had qualified for every global tournament to date.

Fans were eager to know what its next big step in the PUBG Mobile esports circuit will be. RRQ has now unveiled its new roster for the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2021. The announcement came through RRQ Thai social media handles.

This is how it was announced:

"This is our new PUBG Mobile Official Lineup launch. We would like to welcome the 5 brothers to RRQ."

RRQ PUBG Mobile Roster:

1. RRQ JCZ - In-game Leader

2. RRQ Just Do It- Supporter

3. RRQ XyZa- Attacker

4. RRQ 9Noizz- Attacker

5. RRQ Rush9- Attacker

JCZ previously played for Valdus Esports and Iluminate the Murder, with who he won the PMPL Spring Split 2020. Just Do It previously played for Sicario Esports.

G9, the only player who stayed from the previous lineup, has signed a multi-year contract with the organization. His role hasn't been specified yet. The rest of the players from the previous lineup joined the popular organization, BaconTime.

RRQ Athena is one of the most successful teams in PUBG Mobile esports history. The organization started its journey by winning PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Asia 2018, followed by PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Dubai 2018. It also won the Fighting League in 2018.

In 2019, it won three major titles: PUBG Mobile Club Open: South East Asia, Spring and Fall Split, and the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 Taiwan.

Although it didn't win any major tournament in 2020, it finished third in the PUBG Mobile World Championship East 2020 and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 League Stages.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand Season 3

PUBG Mobile esports is organizing the third iteration of the Pro League, Thailand. The top four qualified teams from PMCO Thailand 2021 spring will join 16 invited teams and battle for the title and massive prize pool.