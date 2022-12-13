Team Tamilas reveal their PUBG New State roster 

PUBG New State Mobile's popularity in India is increasing by the day and now, well-known organizations have begun signing their rosters for the title. Another famous name, Team Tamilas, unveiled their four-man squad on Monday which comprises of former popular BGMI players Maxy, Aceblack, Yuva, and Beardbaba.

These players shifted their careers to PUBG New State following the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country in July 2022. However, after a steep decline over the last four months, the mobile esports scene is finally getting back on track.

Team Tamilas PUBG New State roster

Maxy Aceblack Yuva Beardbaba

Maxy has made a name for himself in the esports scene by displaying masterclass performances in several BGMI tournaments. He has also claimed multiple individual awards in the game. His Battlegrounds Mobile experience should help him find success in PUBG New State esports due to similarities between the two battle royale titles. He has competed in mobile esports for over three years.

Aceblack, another popular player, will hope to achieve success in the upcoming events. He joined Team Tamilas for the first time in October 2021 and then left the side after just four days to join Hyderabad Hydras. However, following a nine-month layoff, he once again joined the organization in August this year.

Yuva came to prominence after playing for the famous Indian organization, Team Soul, in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021. Although his squad's performance was not all that impressive in that tournament, he attracted everyone's attention with his individual skills. He has also played for Roxx-led Team Celz in several tournaments.

Similarly, Beardbaba is also an experienced player and has participated in many BGMI competitions over the last few years. He is expected to provide solid support to his team at the PUBG New State event.

Snapdragon Conquest @_ConquestEsport



The League Stage has ended, and we have our final 24 teams for the Semi-Finals ready to rumble!



#SnapdragonConquest #newstate #seizethemoment Here are the point standings at the end of the League Stage.The League Stage has ended, and we have our final 24 teams for the Semi-Finals ready to rumble! Here are the point standings at the end of the League Stage.The League Stage has ended, and we have our final 24 teams for the Semi-Finals ready to rumble!#SnapdragonConquest #newstate #seizethemoment https://t.co/BeaCzquMXD

The side finished in 15th place during the league stage of the Snapdragon Invitational and secured a seat in the semi-finals, scheduled to start on December 15. The squad will be looking to make a comeback in this phase to earn a place in the Grand Finals.

Apart from this event, they will also have their sights set on ESL's ongoing tournament, the PUBG New State Pro Series, which boasts a massive prize pool of $123K (around INR 1 crore). With the rise in popularity of the title, Krafton could host more official tournaments to promote itself in the esports scene.

Poll : 0 votes