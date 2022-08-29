Team Viper wins Apex Legends Mobile Thug Invitational 

The three-day-long Apex Legends Mobile Invitational wrapped up on August 28, with Team Viper being crowned the winner. They dominated from start to finish, scoring 155 points in 15 matches. The squad was awarded ₹1 lakh in prize money.

The contest was hosted by S8UL Esports' co-owner Animesh "Thug" and was held from August 26 to 28. A total of 15 content creator teams from S8UL were invited to compete for the prize pool of ₹2.5 lakhs.

On the first day of the event, Team Krutika Plays didn't get off to an excellent start as the team was in 14th place, with only 19 points in five matches. However, they put up some great performances on the second day, moving up nine places to the fifth spot (with 77 points). The side maintained their momentum on the final day and secured the second spot (130 points) on the overall leaderboard.

Team Zeref had an average outing in the first two days as they were in 10th place at the end of 10 matches. The third day saw a spike in their performance, due to which the team ended up third in the overall standings.

Apex Legends Mobile Thug Invitational overall standings

Team Viper - 155 points Team Krutika Plays - 130 points Team Zeref - 114 points Team Mafia - 112 points Team Kaash Plays - 111 points Team Jokar Ki Haveli - 110 points Team Sid - 105 points Team Payal - 99 points Team Beg4Mercy - 94 points Team Regaltos - 89 points Team Aman - 74 points Team Sherlock - 71 points Team Binks - 66 points Team Ankkita C - 46 points Team Akshu - 21 points

Team Mafia slipped two places and found themselves in the fourth position after an average outing on the final day. They collected 112 points, closely followed by Team Kaash Plays (111 points) and Joker Ki Haweli (110 points).

Despite getting off to a great start in the Apex Legends Mobile event, Team Beg4Mercy faltered on the third day as they garnered only 14 points in their last five matches. The squad slumped to ninth place with 94 points.

Team Regaltos also had poor performances on the third day of the tournament and placed tenth (89 points) in the overall standings, followed by Team Aman. Team Ankkita C and Team Akshu performed poorly as they were in 14th and 15th place with 46 and 21 points, respectively.

However, it was the first Apex Legends Mobile event played by some of the content creators. Fans can expect to see tighter competition in the future as the influencers get more familiar with the format of the tournament.

