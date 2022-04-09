×
Regaltos' BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, and YouTube income (April 2022)

Popular streamer Regaltos and his stats in the new season in BGMI
Samarjit Paul
ANALYST
Modified Apr 09, 2022 02:21 PM IST
Parv "Regaltos" Singh is an established name in the BGMI gaming community. An esports player and popular streamer, Regaltos rose through the ranks playing for Team Soul.

Although he is no longer a part of the main lineup, he features in the senior Team Soul lineup. However, he is mostly seen streaming Battlegrounds Mobile India and Valorant on YouTube and LOCO, where he entertains his audience and interacts with them.

BGMI pro player and streamer Regaltos' profile and stats in new season

BGMI ID and IGN

Regaltos's profile is amongst the most searched IDs in Battlegrounds Mobile India. His popular ID in the game is 593193849. Players can send him friend requests using this ID or through this popular in-game name (IGN) — SouLReGaLToS.

Seasonal stats and rank

Regaltos stays busy giving tryouts for the senior Team Soul and Team 8Bit. He even stays preoccupied doing shoots for S8UL's YouTube channel, which has given him hardly any time to play in the new season in BGMI.

As a result, he could only play a handful of matches and is placed in the Diamond V tier with 3299 seasonal points.

Regaltos&#039; stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)
Regaltos' stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

Regaltos has only played seven Classic Squad matches in the new season and has won the Chicken Dinners in four of them, an impressive stat in itself. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top ten in six games.

Regaltos has managed 11584.5 total damage with an average damage of 1654.9. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 7.71 with 54 total finishes.

However, Regaltos' survival skills are reflected in his average survival time of 20.5 minutes. Moreover, 13 most finishes and 3973 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

Note: Regaltos' stats were recorded at the time of writing, and they are subject to change over time.

YouTube income

Regaltos is one of the oldest members of the popular gaming organization, S8UL. Although he is no longer a part of any esports team and is giving tryouts, he still earns a hefty sum of money per month.

His primary source of income is through his popular YouTube channel, SOUL Regaltos, which has more than 2.24 million subscribers.

Regaltos' YouTube revenue in the last 30 days is between $2K and $31.2K (based on the stats provided by Social Blade).

Edited by Ravi Iyer
