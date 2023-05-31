Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.11 official notes: Increased Portals, Kayle buffs, bug fixes, and more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) has revealed the patch 13.11 update for Set 8.5, featuring numerous balancing changes for various Champions and a few Traits. The developers have experimented during the entire Set, buffing and nerfing certain elements of the game, with this update not being different. The main highlights of the patch are the changes to the Portals and the removal of Eggs from Teamfight Tactics post-13.11 update.
The Eggs will be replaced by a treasure realm system, allowing players to open cosmetics using tokens, and will also contain protection for avoiding duplicates. The tokens can be earned by progressing through the Teamfight Tactics Battle Pass or by purchasing with 390 RP.
This article will cover the major changes introduced along with patch 13.11 in Teamfight Tactics. Players interested in the detailed overview may visit the official website.
Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.11
Portal Changes
- Increased the number of portals to 3 in Teamfight Tactics.
Stage 2-6
- Stage 2-6 Portals have a 100% chance of appearing. Demacia, Piltover, and Targon each are equally weighted here.
- Demacia: Gain 2 item components
- Void: Gain a Thief’s Gloves
- Zaun: Gain 10 gold.
Stage 3-3
- Stage 3-3 Portals have a 100% chance of appearing. All portals have an equal chance of appearing.
- Ionia: Target Dummy + 15 gold
- Shadow Isles: Champion Duplicator + Two 4-cost Champions
- Noxus: 2 full Item Anvils
- Freljord: Ornn Anvil
Stage 4-3
- Stage 4-3 Portals have a 100% chance of appearing. Each Portal type has an equal chance of appearing.
- Targon: Gain a Tactician’s Crown
- Piltover: Gain a Loaded Dice, a Lesser Champion Duplicator, a Remover, and a Reforger
- Shurima: Gain a Tome of Traits and 6 gold.
Egg System Rework
- Eggs will be replaced with Treasure chests post-patch 13.12 in Teamfight Tactics.
Trait Changes
- Infiniteam Health and Damage: 50/55/85% ⇒ 45/50/85%
- Quickdraw Bonus Damage: 70/140/220% ⇒ 70/150/235%
- Star Guardian Mana Generation: 35/70/120/175 ⇒ 30/60/100/175
Units: Tier 1
- Gangplank AS: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
- Kayle Starfire Spellblade AD ratio: 155% ⇒ 175%
- Kayle Starfire Spellblade Base Damage: 25/35/50 ⇒ 30/45/65
- Lucian Chrono-Barrage Passive Magic On Attack: 20/30/45 ⇒ 25/35/50
- Lux Lucent Singularity Damage: 230/345/520 ⇒ 240/360/600
Units: Tier 2
- Fiora En Garde! Damage Reduction: 20% ⇒ 25%
Units: Tier 3
- Rammus max Mana buff: 60/120 ⇒ 50/110
- Rammus Sand Slam Passive Armor: 60/90/150 ⇒ 61/91/151
- Riven Bunny Blade empowered attacks Damage: 90/135/225 ⇒ 100/150/250
Units: Tier 4
- Aatrox Soul Crush Damage (Both Casts): 220/330/1200 ⇒ 250/375/1200
- Bel’Veth AS Per Endless Banquet Cast: 30% ⇒ 35%
- Neeko Hop Blossoms Small Frog Damage: 75/110/300 ⇒ 80/120/360
- Neeko Hop Blossoms Big (3rd) Frog Damage: 150/225/700 ⇒ 160/240/720
- Warwick hack&SLASH AD ratio: 460/480/1200% ⇒ 500/500/1500%
Units: Tier 5
- Fiddlesticks Dark Harvest Damage: 90/135/800 ⇒ 100/150/800
- Leona max Mana buff: 0/75 ⇒ 0/50
- Ultimate Ezreal AD: 60 ⇒ 64
- Ultimate Ezreal Attack Speed: 0.9 ⇒ 0.95
- Urgot is now a Star Guardian Threat
- If Urgot’s Undertow wave deals lethal damage, a chest will spawn giving a 1-star copy of the friend he made along the way.
- Urgot Mana nerf: 80/160 ⇒ 100/200
Hero Augment Changes
- Lucian - Enchanted Ammunition base AP: 20 ⇒ 30
- Poppy - Steadfast Presence HP Shield: 325 ⇒ 375
- Renekton - Reign of Anger AS per 100 missing HP: 5% ⇒ 6%
- Wukong - Re-Energize Mana Restore: 50% ⇒ 66%
- Fiora - Grand Challenge Heal Percent: 9% ⇒ 12%
- Malphite - Rock Solid - Armor to AP ratio: 111% ⇒ 130%
- Shen - Time Knife Bonus Damage: 250% ⇒ 300%
- Bel’Veth - Voidmother Voidling HP: 60% ⇒ 88%
- Ekko - Destructive Resonance Damage Amp: 200% ⇒ 240%
- Ekko - Chronobreak Stun Delay: 10 sec ⇒ 8 sec
- Ekko – Chronobreak Stun Duration: 2 ⇒ 2.5 sec
- Miss Fortune - Make It Rain Gold in Stage 3: 8 ⇒ 10
- Miss Fortune - Make It Rain Gold in Stage 4+: 20 ⇒ 25
- Neeko - Starlight Resonance AP on cast: 15 ⇒ 18
- Janna - Exaggerated Reporting Bonus Weather: 100% ⇒ 200%
- Syndra - Not In Vain AS per ally death: 40% ⇒ 75%
Bug Fixes
- Mecha Prime Zero arena temporarily disabled from 6/2 to 6/5 for investigation of mobile crash in Teamfight Tactics
- Lost in space: Fixed an interaction animation with missing sound effects in the Mecha Prime Zero arena
- Fixed an issue with all tiers of PROJECT: Burno where their eye textures appear corrupted on multiple animations