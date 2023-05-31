Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.11 official notes: Increased Portals, Kayle buffs, bug fixes, and more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) has revealed the patch 13.11 update for Set 8.5, featuring numerous balancing changes for various Champions and a few Traits. The developers have experimented during the entire Set, buffing and nerfing certain elements of the game, with this update not being different. The main highlights of the patch are the changes to the Portals and the removal of Eggs from Teamfight Tactics post-13.11 update.

Changes in patch 13.11 (Image via Riot Games)

The Eggs will be replaced by a treasure realm system, allowing players to open cosmetics using tokens, and will also contain protection for avoiding duplicates. The tokens can be earned by progressing through the Teamfight Tactics Battle Pass or by purchasing with 390 RP.

This article will cover the major changes introduced along with patch 13.11 in Teamfight Tactics. Players interested in the detailed overview may visit the official website.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.11

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.11 highlights (Image via Riot Games)

Portal Changes

Increased the number of portals to 3 in Teamfight Tactics.

Stage 2-6

Stage 2-6 Portals have a 100% chance of appearing. Demacia, Piltover, and Targon each are equally weighted here.

Demacia: Gain 2 item components

Void: Gain a Thief’s Gloves

Zaun: Gain 10 gold.

Stage 3-3

Stage 3-3 Portals have a 100% chance of appearing. All portals have an equal chance of appearing.

Ionia: Target Dummy + 15 gold

Shadow Isles: Champion Duplicator + Two 4-cost Champions

Noxus: 2 full Item Anvils

Freljord: Ornn Anvil

Stage 4-3

Stage 4-3 Portals have a 100% chance of appearing. Each Portal type has an equal chance of appearing.

Targon: Gain a Tactician’s Crown

Piltover: Gain a Loaded Dice, a Lesser Champion Duplicator, a Remover, and a Reforger

Shurima: Gain a Tome of Traits and 6 gold.

Egg System Rework

Eggs will be replaced with Treasure chests post-patch 13.12 in Teamfight Tactics.

Trait Changes

Infiniteam Health and Damage: 50/55/85% ⇒ 45/50/85%

Quickdraw Bonus Damage: 70/140/220% ⇒ 70/150/235%

Star Guardian Mana Generation: 35/70/120/175 ⇒ 30/60/100/175

Units: Tier 1

Gangplank AS: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Kayle Starfire Spellblade AD ratio: 155% ⇒ 175%

Kayle Starfire Spellblade Base Damage: 25/35/50 ⇒ 30/45/65

Lucian Chrono-Barrage Passive Magic On Attack: 20/30/45 ⇒ 25/35/50

Lux Lucent Singularity Damage: 230/345/520 ⇒ 240/360/600

Units: Tier 2

Fiora En Garde! Damage Reduction: 20% ⇒ 25%

Units: Tier 3

Rammus max Mana buff: 60/120 ⇒ 50/110

Rammus Sand Slam Passive Armor: 60/90/150 ⇒ 61/91/151

Riven Bunny Blade empowered attacks Damage: 90/135/225 ⇒ 100/150/250

Units: Tier 4

Aatrox Soul Crush Damage (Both Casts): 220/330/1200 ⇒ 250/375/1200

Bel’Veth AS Per Endless Banquet Cast: 30% ⇒ 35%

Neeko Hop Blossoms Small Frog Damage: 75/110/300 ⇒ 80/120/360

Neeko Hop Blossoms Big (3rd) Frog Damage: 150/225/700 ⇒ 160/240/720

Warwick hack&SLASH AD ratio: 460/480/1200% ⇒ 500/500/1500%

Units: Tier 5

Fiddlesticks Dark Harvest Damage: 90/135/800 ⇒ 100/150/800

Leona max Mana buff: 0/75 ⇒ 0/50

Ultimate Ezreal AD: 60 ⇒ 64

Ultimate Ezreal Attack Speed: 0.9 ⇒ 0.95

Urgot is now a Star Guardian Threat

If Urgot’s Undertow wave deals lethal damage, a chest will spawn giving a 1-star copy of the friend he made along the way.

Urgot Mana nerf: 80/160 ⇒ 100/200

Hero Augment Changes

Lucian - Enchanted Ammunition base AP: 20 ⇒ 30

Poppy - Steadfast Presence HP Shield: 325 ⇒ 375

Renekton - Reign of Anger AS per 100 missing HP: 5% ⇒ 6%

Wukong - Re-Energize Mana Restore: 50% ⇒ 66%

Fiora - Grand Challenge Heal Percent: 9% ⇒ 12%

Malphite - Rock Solid - Armor to AP ratio: 111% ⇒ 130%

Shen - Time Knife Bonus Damage: 250% ⇒ 300%

Bel’Veth - Voidmother Voidling HP: 60% ⇒ 88%

Ekko - Destructive Resonance Damage Amp: 200% ⇒ 240%

Ekko - Chronobreak Stun Delay: 10 sec ⇒ 8 sec

Ekko – Chronobreak Stun Duration: 2 ⇒ 2.5 sec

Miss Fortune - Make It Rain Gold in Stage 3: 8 ⇒ 10

Miss Fortune - Make It Rain Gold in Stage 4+: 20 ⇒ 25

Neeko - Starlight Resonance AP on cast: 15 ⇒ 18

Janna - Exaggerated Reporting Bonus Weather: 100% ⇒ 200%

Syndra - Not In Vain AS per ally death: 40% ⇒ 75%

Bug Fixes

Mecha Prime Zero arena temporarily disabled from 6/2 to 6/5 for investigation of mobile crash in Teamfight Tactics

Lost in space: Fixed an interaction animation with missing sound effects in the Mecha Prime Zero arena

Fixed an issue with all tiers of PROJECT: Burno where their eye textures appear corrupted on multiple animations

